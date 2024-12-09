Buddha 가격 (BUDDHA)
오늘 Buddha (BUDDHA)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 140.64K USD 입니다. BUDDHA에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Buddha 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 19.83 USD
- Buddha의 당일 가격 변동 --
- 유통 공급량 100.00B USD
MEXC에서 BUDDHA에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 BUDDHA 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Buddha에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Buddha에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 Buddha에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Buddha에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|--
|30일
|$ 0
|+15.03%
|60일
|$ 0
|+77.09%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Buddha 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
--
--
0.00%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
In an era where technology and spirituality converge, Buddha Coin represents an extraordinary cryptocurrency initiative. Crafted with the intent to unite people through benevolence and community, Buddha Coin seeks to make a lasting, positive impact on culture. Rooted in ancient Buddhist principles, this coin offers a decentralized ecosystem built upon the core values of Harmony, Enlightenment, and Stewardship. Buddha Coin doesn't just aim to be a cryptocurrency; it aspires to be a beacon of mindfulness and ethical living in the digital age. It encourages not only thoughtful giving but also a pursuit of higher values. By seamlessly merging the blockchain with mindful living, it paves the way for a kinder, more interconnected world that actively supports global good. We recognize that the cryptocurrency landscape is evolving rapidly, but it often lacks the spiritual and ethical considerations essential for true contentment. Buddha Coin was conceived to bridge this gap by harmoniously merging the transformative potential of crypto with the profound wisdom of Buddhist philosophy. Our mission is clear: to create a one-of-a-kind digital currency that artfully blends traditional values with modern prosperity. More than just a meme, Buddha Coin is a powerful tool for personal growth. It seeks to infuse the rapidly evolving digital landscape with spiritual and ethical considerations, advocating for the integration of eternal wisdom and modern prosperity. With Buddha Coin, we embark on a journey that transcends the boundaries of conventional finance, towards a world where financial well-being is intricately linked to the enrichment of our inner selves and the betterment of humanity as a whole.
|1 BUDDHA에서 AUD
A$--
|1 BUDDHA에서 GBP
￡--
|1 BUDDHA에서 EUR
€--
|1 BUDDHA에서 USD
$--
|1 BUDDHA에서 MYR
RM--
|1 BUDDHA에서 TRY
₺--
|1 BUDDHA에서 JPY
¥--
|1 BUDDHA에서 RUB
₽--
|1 BUDDHA에서 INR
₹--
|1 BUDDHA에서 IDR
Rp--
|1 BUDDHA에서 PHP
₱--
|1 BUDDHA에서 EGP
￡E.--
|1 BUDDHA에서 BRL
R$--
|1 BUDDHA에서 CAD
C$--
|1 BUDDHA에서 BDT
৳--
|1 BUDDHA에서 NGN
₦--
|1 BUDDHA에서 UAH
₴--
|1 BUDDHA에서 VES
Bs--
|1 BUDDHA에서 PKR
Rs--
|1 BUDDHA에서 KZT
₸--
|1 BUDDHA에서 THB
฿--
|1 BUDDHA에서 TWD
NT$--
|1 BUDDHA에서 CHF
Fr--
|1 BUDDHA에서 HKD
HK$--
|1 BUDDHA에서 MAD
.د.م--