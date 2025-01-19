BTAF token 가격 (BTAF)
오늘 BTAF token (BTAF)의 실시간 가격은 0.053653 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. BTAF에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 BTAF token 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 4.24K USD
- BTAF token의 당일 가격 변동 -2.39%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 BTAF에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 BTAF 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 BTAF token에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.00131422383299158.
지난 30일간 BTAF token에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0003081452.
지난 60일간 BTAF token에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0066511424.
지난 90일간 BTAF token에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.00909131521135378.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ -0.00131422383299158
|-2.39%
|30일
|$ -0.0003081452
|-0.57%
|60일
|$ -0.0066511424
|-12.39%
|90일
|$ -0.00909131521135378
|-14.48%
BTAF token 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+0.18%
-2.39%
-5.30%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
BTAF token is the native utility token for BitcoinTAF.com. The goal is to create global DeFi ecosystems that allow the purchase of digital products securely, easily, and quickly with minimal fees. BitcoinTAF will supply a safe and secure platform for token holders to use tokens to access products; creating savings by utilizing faster transactions from many global payment systems and reducing costs on transactions fees by using the BTAF tokens instead of fiat or other credit payment systems. It endeavours to provide more opportunities for cryptocurrency holders, traders, and users to be able to access products without the uncertainty of financial fiat delay and denial issues. Its decentralized approach ensures quicker, cheaper transactions, greater efficiency, and increased transparency. Based on the Binance Smart Chain, BTAF is also positioned for the future with endless possibilities in the DeFi, Metaverse, and NFT age to connect with projects that desire alternative funding options and want to use the utility BTAF token on their platforms. Since 2016 Bitcoin Trend & Forecast (“BitcoinTAF”) has been one of the most trusted sources for thousands of traders who look to the company to provide training, technical trend data, and fundamental research reports at every skill level. BTAF token is the brainchild of one of its founders, Marius Landman, who wanted to supply the world with an easier, more robust and secure way to pay for digital goods and services. BTAF is available for trading on a growing number of exchanges, with several pairs currently available on Pancakeswap and DexTools : https://www.dextools.io/app/en/bnb/pair-explorer/0x7ac443da58259a664e9bb7f4c85ed913d222a8ee https://pancakeswap.finance/swap?outputCurrency=0xcAE3d82D63e2b0094bc959752993D3D3743B5D08 Check out the website www.btaftoken.io for more information.
