Broovs Projects 가격 (BRS)
오늘 Broovs Projects (BRS)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. BRS에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Broovs Projects 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 2.66K USD
- Broovs Projects의 당일 가격 변동 --
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 BRS에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 BRS 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Broovs Projects에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Broovs Projects에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 Broovs Projects에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Broovs Projects에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|--
|30일
|$ 0
|-79.40%
|60일
|$ 0
|-86.69%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Broovs Projects 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
--
--
-89.82%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
What Is Broovs Project (BRS)? Broovs Projects (BRS) are human and user-oriented projects established by Academics. Broovs Projects is an ecosystem that aims to share its revenues with users, does not share users' information with third parties, and is integrated with social media platforms within the project. It works on the mechanism of directing users and advertisers to useful channels and content. Broovs Projects (BRS) is the native utility token used for: With Broovs search engine, it provides the user with the most useful information in the fastest way, https://broovs.com With Fanmeter tv, it scores the phenomena and provides the most accurate content from the most useful user, https://fanmeter.tv Correspondence and conversations with Swift Messenger allow safe data transfer and information exchange without sharing them with third parties, https://swiftmessengerweb.com Working with the PoS algorithm, Broovs Project creates an ecosystem that ensures data storage, storage, sending, backup and security with XRAY Blockchain. https://raychain.io Broovs Project mediates the listing and offering of secure projects with CoinSwifter Exchange and SafeCoinList Projects. https://coinswifter.com Allows BRS to be swapped, staked and securely stored with the Broovs.io Wallet application. https://broovs.io How Many BRS Coins Are in Circulation? Broovs Projects launched its mainnet on April 06, 2021 with 11 billion BRS tokens created at the time of formation. By burning 9.5 billion tokens on 31.01.2022, the total supply was reduced to 1.5 billion and the transition to the BSC network was achieved. There are 350,000,000 BRSs in circulation. Who are the Founders of Broovs Projects? Broovs Projects was established by Konya Technical University Engineering Faculty Academicians in 2021 at Teknokent Technology Development Center. All of the founders are people with extensive experience in programming. Broovs Projects employs more than 30 staff, including academics, interns and experienced developers. Detailed information with the main team is given on the official website of Broovs Projects.
