Broccoli (BROC) 토크노믹스
Broccoli (BROC) 정보
Broccoli Coin ($BROC) is a meme cryptocurrency token inspired by Broccoli, the dog of Binance founder Changpeng Zhao (CZ). Designed primarily as a meme-oriented token on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), $BROC integrates advanced AI functionalities aimed at enhancing marketing, content creation, and community engagement.
The token was founded by Nikolay Zharichev, a serial entrepreneur based in Dubai, originally from the CIS region. Zharichev is recognized as a memecoin expert and an innovator in artificial intelligence, leveraging his extensive experience to create a distinctive and engaging crypto project.
The token launched within a well-established community known for successfully developing meme tokens, some achieving over $70M market caps and significant liquidity pools exceeding $3M. Broccoli Coin's ecosystem uniquely combines meme appeal with practical AI-driven tools accessible through its dedicated AI platform.
These include:
Chatbot: Multilingual AI chatbot (English, French, Spanish, German, Italian) offering conversation-based support, file uploads, advice, and idea generation. Marketing Mode: AI-driven marketing analysis, strategy formulation, and brand positioning assistance. AI Web Search: Generates detailed answers leveraging real-time web resources powered by artificial intelligence. Custom Visuals: Creates personalized images and graphics based on selected styles. Ad Wizard: Generates optimized ad creatives designed for improved audience engagement and conversions. Logo Lab: Quickly produces professional-quality logos from simple descriptions. Background Removal Tool: Easily removes image backgrounds with high accuracy. Image Analysis (Beta): Provides valuable insights extracted from visual data to assist in market research.
Broccoli Coin was inspired by Changpeng Zhao (CZ), CEO of Binance, and his dog named Broccoli. The token aims to attract Binance’s attention and achieve listing on prominent cryptocurrency exchanges. It seeks qualification for BNB Foundation's token grant program, increasing its potential visibility within the crypto ecosystem.
Broccoli (BROC) 토크노믹스 및 가격 분석
시가총액, 공급량, FDV, 가격 내역 등 Broccoli (BROC)의 주요 토크노믹스 및 가격 데이터를 살펴보세요. 토큰의 현재 가치와 시장 포지션을 한눈에 파악할 수 있습니다.
Broccoli (BROC) 토크노믹스: 주요 지표 설명 및 사용 사례
Broccoli (BROC) 토크노믹스의 장기적인 가치, 지속가능성, 잠재력을 분석하는 데 필수적입니다.
주요 지표 및 계산 방법:
총 공급량:
생성되었거나 생성될 BROC 토큰의 최대 개수입니다.
유통량:
현재 시중에 거래되고 있는 토큰 및 대중이 보유한 토큰량입니다.
최대 공급량:
BROC 토큰의 총 수량에 대한 상한입니다.
FDV (완전희석가치평가):
현재 가격 × 최대 공급량으로 계산되며, 모든 토큰이 유통되는 경우 총 시가총액을 예상합니다.
인플레이션율:
새로운 토큰이 얼마나 빨리 도입되는지를 반영하며, 희소성과 장기적인 가격 변동에 영향을 줍니다.
이러한 지표가 트레이더에게 중요한 이유는 무엇입니까?
높은 유통량 = 유동성이 더 높습니다.
제한된 최대 공급량 + 낮은 인플레이션 = 장기적인 가격 상승 가능성.
투명한 토큰 분배 = 프로젝트에 대한 신뢰도를 높이고 중앙 집중식 제어의 위험을 낮춥니다.
높은 FDV 및 현재 시가총액이 낮은 경우 = 고평가 신호일 수 있습니다.
이제 BROC의 토크노믹스를 이해하셨으니, BROC 토큰의 실시간 가격을 살펴보세요!
