Bridgador 가격 (GADOR)
오늘 Bridgador (GADOR)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. GADOR에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Bridgador 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 91.27 USD
- Bridgador의 당일 가격 변동 --
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 GADOR에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 GADOR 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Bridgador에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Bridgador에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 Bridgador에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Bridgador에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|--
|30일
|$ 0
|-19.48%
|60일
|$ 0
|+9.22%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Bridgador 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
--
--
+11.34%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Meet Bridgador, the crypto world's beloved pet dog, fulfilling the dreams of Ansem and dog enthusiasts in the digital realm. Bridgador is not just a canine companion; it's the best dog on-chain, proudly representing the innovative and entertaining world of Solana memecoins. This project pays homage to the community's love for dogs and addresses the growing demand for engaging and interactive crypto investments. Key Features: Solana Ecosystem Integration: Bridgador is proudly built on the Solana blockchain, taking advantage of its lightning-fast transaction speeds and low fees. By choosing Solana as its foundation, Bridgador aims to provide users with a seamless and efficient experience while actively contributing to the growth of the Solana ecosystem. Ansem's Dream Realized: Ansem, like many others, had a dream of owning the perfect pet dog. Bridgador brings that dream to life on the blockchain, creating a unique and cherished digital companion that can be owned and interacted with in a virtual environment. Best Dog On-Chain: Bridgador isn't just any digital dog – it's the best dog on-chain. Representing the epitome of loyalty and companionship in the crypto space, Bridgador stands out as a symbol of the fun and exciting possibilities within the world of Solana memecoins. Interactive Investing: This project introduces a fun and interactive way of investing, allowing users to not only own Bridgador tokens but also engage in activities that enhance the value and uniqueness of their digital canine companion. Whether it's participating in virtual dog shows, competitions, or community events, Bridgador brings a new level of entertainment to the world of crypto investments. Supporting the Solana Ecosystem: Bridgador goes beyond being a digital pet by actively supporting the Solana ecosystem. Through various mechanisms and initiatives, the project contributes to the growth and development of Solana, reinforcing the symbiotic relationship.
