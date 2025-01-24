Brewlabs 가격 (BREWLABS)
오늘 Brewlabs (BREWLABS)의 실시간 가격은 0.00376563 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. BREWLABS에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Brewlabs 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 6.98 USD
- Brewlabs의 당일 가격 변동 --
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
오늘 Brewlabs에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Brewlabs에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0012030626.
지난 60일간 Brewlabs에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0016833160.
지난 90일간 Brewlabs에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.000960889402491543.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|--
|30일
|$ +0.0012030626
|+31.95%
|60일
|$ +0.0016833160
|+44.70%
|90일
|$ -0.000960889402491543
|-20.32%
Brewlabs 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
--
--
-6.72%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Brewlabs is one of the truest utility projects in the space today and is building and offering products and services that not only smash the boundaries on what's possible in the crypto space, but make it so that any users, experienced or inexperienced, can get involved safely and make significant investment returns while doing so. Two of the core Brewlabs service offerings are contract audits and builds for multiple blockchains, including Ethereum and the Binance Smart Chain. Brewlabs has already designed for an exponentially growing customer base enhanced and detailed contracts for successful projects and, as an audit firm, its brand for trust, comes second to none. This high level of professionalism and brand reputation has now crystallised as the new Brewlabs token which can be used across the entire Brewlabs product suite, as well as providing exclusive benefits to holders, such as the access to the latest exciting token projects through the Brewlabs staking platform. This staking platform, which also includes liquidity pool farming, through a uniquely developed staking contract which allows Brewlabs holders to get both dividends and staking rewards while staking, two forms of passive income. Approximately 40% of the supply is now locked due to Brewlabs holder staking, representing the trust that Brewlabs has built. The Brewlabs token has only just launched and with all the aforementioned developments, its potential to become the number one utility token in the entire crypto space is huge. The developer team's leaders are doxxed and have shown their significant years of commercial experience, having built companies from the ground up. With this background and the technical know how to implement, globalising Brewlabs as a recognised brand, with the Brewlabs token at the centre is the goal. The team also has multiple software engineers and developers, a community manager and a team of community moderators. This is a strong team that is delivering on their promises and bringing something truly new to the crypto space. The following is a list of some of the major products and services both live and coming soon: - Contract builds and audit services that can be requested through the Brewlabs website (Brewlabs.info) - The Golem community bot (automates social postings to a telegram channel and includes channel security, pricing and much more) - The Brewlabs Airdrop tool (air drop your BSC tokens to holders easily and cheapily) - Brewlabs staking and farming - The Brewlabs DEX and IDO platform - The Brewlabs Bridge (ability to trade across blockchains and for a project to transfer their token to other chains) - Bot Yard (The first in the world online market place for bots for Telegram users) - Brewlabs Furnace (ability to destroy dead tokens)
|1 BREWLABS에서 AUD
A$0.0059496954
|1 BREWLABS에서 GBP
￡0.003012504
|1 BREWLABS에서 EUR
€0.0035773485
|1 BREWLABS에서 USD
$0.00376563
|1 BREWLABS에서 MYR
RM0.0164558031
|1 BREWLABS에서 TRY
₺0.1343576784
|1 BREWLABS에서 JPY
¥0.5872499985
|1 BREWLABS에서 RUB
₽0.369784866
|1 BREWLABS에서 INR
₹0.3247102749
|1 BREWLABS에서 IDR
Rp60.7359592389
|1 BREWLABS에서 PHP
₱0.2196115416
|1 BREWLABS에서 EGP
￡E.0.1893358764
|1 BREWLABS에서 BRL
R$0.0224431548
|1 BREWLABS에서 CAD
C$0.0053848509
|1 BREWLABS에서 BDT
৳0.458653734
|1 BREWLABS에서 NGN
₦5.856307776
|1 BREWLABS에서 UAH
₴0.1579305222
|1 BREWLABS에서 VES
Bs0.21087528
|1 BREWLABS에서 PKR
Rs1.0483137357
|1 BREWLABS에서 KZT
₸1.9582029126
|1 BREWLABS에서 THB
฿0.1265628243
|1 BREWLABS에서 TWD
NT$0.1230984447
|1 BREWLABS에서 CHF
Fr0.003389067
|1 BREWLABS에서 HKD
HK$0.0292966014
|1 BREWLABS에서 MAD
.د.م0.0375809874