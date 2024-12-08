Brainers 가격 (BRAINERS)
오늘 Brainers (BRAINERS)의 실시간 가격은 0.01200974 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 731.96K USD 입니다. BRAINERS에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Brainers 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 20.60 USD
- Brainers의 당일 가격 변동 -0.00%
- 유통 공급량 60.95M USD
MEXC에서 BRAINERS에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 BRAINERS 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Brainers에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Brainers에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0058785575.
지난 60일간 Brainers에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0055629043.
지난 90일간 Brainers에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|-0.00%
|30일
|$ -0.0058785575
|-48.94%
|60일
|$ -0.0055629043
|-46.31%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Brainers 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
--
-0.00%
+49.00%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Brainers Social Network What is Brainers? Brainers is a social platform. The main goal of the Brainers project is to offer users the unique opportunity to generate income through simple social interaction. This initiative not only proposes an alternative source of income for participants but also aims to fundamentally transform the public perception of social networks. By promoting an interactive and productive community, Brainers intends to redefine the norms and values governing the social digital space. ______________________________________________ Brainers Token Utilities Direct Participation in the Digital Economy - Brainers token holders are active participants in an ecosystem that values and rewards online engagement, paving the way for a new era of participatory digital economy. Innovative Buyback Mechanism - The Brainers token buyback strategy contributes to price stabilization and continuous value growth, providing token holders with enhanced financial security and long-term appreciation potential. Demand Stimulation through Real Utility - By offering real utility within the Brainers ecosystem, the token becomes essential for transactions, rewards, and other functions, which stimulates demand and, consequently, the value of the token. Exclusive Benefits for Holders - Access to special rewards, bonuses, and opportunities within the Brainers platform is reserved exclusively for token holders, thus providing added value and solid reasons for acquisition and retention. Participatory Financing and Crowdfunding - The Brainers token grants access to exclusive participatory financing platforms, where holders can invest in innovative startups and projects supported by the Brainers community. This offers a unique opportunity to support and benefit from the success of emerging initiatives in the ecosystem. Exclusive Marketplace - A dedicated marketplace where Brainers token holders can buy, sell, or trade goods and services using the token.
MEXC는 전 세계 천만 명 이상의 사용자가 신뢰하는 선도적인 암호화폐 거래소입니다. 가장 다양한 토큰 선택, 가장 빠른 토큰 상장, 시장에서 가장 낮은 거래 수수료를 제공하는 거래소로 유명합니다. 지금 MEXC에 가입하여 업계 최고 수준의 유동성과 가장 경쟁력 있는 수수료를 경험해 보세요!
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.
|1 BRAINERS에서 AUD
A$0.0187351944
|1 BRAINERS에서 GBP
￡0.0093675972
|1 BRAINERS에서 EUR
€0.0112891556
|1 BRAINERS에서 USD
$0.01200974
|1 BRAINERS에서 MYR
RM0.0529629534
|1 BRAINERS에서 TRY
₺0.4172183676
|1 BRAINERS에서 JPY
¥1.8013409026
|1 BRAINERS에서 RUB
₽1.1866824094
|1 BRAINERS에서 INR
₹1.0168646858
|1 BRAINERS에서 IDR
Rp190.6307231174
|1 BRAINERS에서 PHP
₱0.695363946
|1 BRAINERS에서 EGP
￡E.0.599886513
|1 BRAINERS에서 BRL
R$0.0730192192
|1 BRAINERS에서 CAD
C$0.0169337334
|1 BRAINERS에서 BDT
৳1.4367251962
|1 BRAINERS에서 NGN
₦19.3081790954
|1 BRAINERS에서 UAH
₴0.497803723
|1 BRAINERS에서 VES
Bs0.57646752
|1 BRAINERS에서 PKR
Rs3.3433915186
|1 BRAINERS에서 KZT
₸6.111756686
|1 BRAINERS에서 THB
฿0.408931647
|1 BRAINERS에서 TWD
NT$0.389115576
|1 BRAINERS에서 CHF
Fr0.0105685712
|1 BRAINERS에서 HKD
HK$0.0933156798
|1 BRAINERS에서 MAD
.د.م0.1196170104