Bot Compiler 가격 (BOTC)
오늘 Bot Compiler (BOTC)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. BOTC에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Bot Compiler 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 159.11 USD
- Bot Compiler의 당일 가격 변동 +2.64%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 BOTC에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 BOTC 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Bot Compiler에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Bot Compiler에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 Bot Compiler에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Bot Compiler에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|+2.64%
|30일
|$ 0
|+82.70%
|60일
|$ 0
|+86.84%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Bot Compiler 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
--
+2.64%
+6.80%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
What is the project about? Bot Compiler is project that leverages its treasury to invest into other projects that provide revenue share tokenomics. The fees accrued are then aggregated and redistributed to $BOTC holders. Holding the $BOTC token also provides holders the advantage of being able to access revenue generated from multiple projects whilst only managing one token. Our custom dApp allows the claiming of rewards and the tracking of the treasuries progress ensuring investors are always upto date with the treasuries actions and growth. What makes your project unique? We were the first project to implement a revenue aggregation system that redistributes the fees accrued back to holder. Our custom dApp has only just launched but is the most developed on the market but still being improved as we progress. Bot Compiler has also formed several partnerships with already established bot and revenue sharing platforms and have more already in the works. History of your project. Bot Compiler originally launched and saw a great response, with a great community being formed alongside. After launch although our contract worked correctly, we quickly discovered that a change in CA would allow for the claiming process of the rewards to be cheaper, increasing profitability. BOTC provided a migration period where V1 holders could send their tokens to receive an airdrop of V1. 85% of holders migrated to V2 further showing the strength of our community and highlighting the positive steps BOTC has taken. What’s next for your project? BOTC aims to grow the treasury over the long term, providing more rewards to BOTC holders. We have many improvements planned for our dApp which will allow holders even more insight into how the treasury is functioning. Bot tokens and revenue share projects are a new frontier for crypto, and with BOTC taking early positions in this growing market the potential for exponential reward growth is possible. What can your token be used for? To allow exposure to many revenue share projects, and accrue some of their generated fees via one platform and token.
MEXC는 전 세계 천만 명 이상의 사용자가 신뢰하는 선도적인 암호화폐 거래소입니다. 가장 다양한 토큰 선택, 가장 빠른 토큰 상장, 시장에서 가장 낮은 거래 수수료를 제공하는 거래소로 유명합니다. 지금 MEXC에 가입하여 업계 최고 수준의 유동성과 가장 경쟁력 있는 수수료를 경험해 보세요!
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.
|1 BOTC에서 AUD
A$--
|1 BOTC에서 GBP
￡--
|1 BOTC에서 EUR
€--
|1 BOTC에서 USD
$--
|1 BOTC에서 MYR
RM--
|1 BOTC에서 TRY
₺--
|1 BOTC에서 JPY
¥--
|1 BOTC에서 RUB
₽--
|1 BOTC에서 INR
₹--
|1 BOTC에서 IDR
Rp--
|1 BOTC에서 PHP
₱--
|1 BOTC에서 EGP
￡E.--
|1 BOTC에서 BRL
R$--
|1 BOTC에서 CAD
C$--
|1 BOTC에서 BDT
৳--
|1 BOTC에서 NGN
₦--
|1 BOTC에서 UAH
₴--
|1 BOTC에서 VES
Bs--
|1 BOTC에서 PKR
Rs--
|1 BOTC에서 KZT
₸--
|1 BOTC에서 THB
฿--
|1 BOTC에서 TWD
NT$--
|1 BOTC에서 CHF
Fr--
|1 BOTC에서 HKD
HK$--
|1 BOTC에서 MAD
.د.م--