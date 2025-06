Booshi (BOOSHI) 정보

Booshi is a unique memecoin with its own ecosystem, combining the playful energy of a Shiba Inu with a ghostly twist! Built on the Base network, Booshi is backed by a passionate community and an experienced team. $Booshi opens the doors to Booshi Survivors, a survivors 2d game available for mobile and browser where users can mint NFTs and level them up, participating in tournaments with weekly and monthly prizes!