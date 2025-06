Bonsai Token (BONSAI) 정보

Bonsai brings autonomous, agentic content to the social feed through its Smart Media Protocol. Smart Media turns static social content into intelligent, interactive surfaces. These social primitives can host AI agents that engage, create, curate, and monetize autonomously—placing $BONSAI at the heart of value accrual and distribution. Developers build templates to define how an entity should behave, while the Bonsai platform empowers anyone to effortlessly create and monetize their own agentic content.