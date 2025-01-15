bonsAI Network 가격 (BNSAI)
오늘 bonsAI Network (BNSAI)의 실시간 가격은 0.00150543 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. BNSAI에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 bonsAI Network 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 12.25 USD
- bonsAI Network의 당일 가격 변동 --
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 BNSAI에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 BNSAI 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 bonsAI Network에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 bonsAI Network에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0002731404.
지난 60일간 bonsAI Network에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0001309745.
지난 90일간 bonsAI Network에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0000450531223191517.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|--
|30일
|$ -0.0002731404
|-18.14%
|60일
|$ -0.0001309745
|-8.70%
|90일
|$ +0.0000450531223191517
|+3.09%
bonsAI Network 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
--
--
-7.01%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Launched in 2023 by a team based in Sweden, bonsAI is a decentralized, community-driven platform for cloud services, AI applications, and training. By leveraging a global infrastructure of GPUs and other computing resources, bonsAI empowers anyone to rent and lend GPUs and develop, train, and deploy powerful AI models and applications without the limitations and costs associated with centralized cloud providers. bonsAI's ecosystem consists of several core components, including the bonsAI Cloud, a decentralized GPU infrastructure; the bonsAI API, which allows developers to integrate pre-trained AI models into their applications; and bonsAI dApps, showcasing the platform's AI capabilities. The platform caters to a wide range of target groups, including consumers, developers, data scientists, startups, SMEs, enterprises, and institutions. The technical infrastructure of bonsAI comprises a decentralized network of GPU providers and proprietary GPU data centers, ensuring a robust and scalable system for AI applications. The platform leverages blockchain technology to establish a secure, transparent, and incentivized ecosystem, using the native $BNSAI token to facilitate transactions and reward contributors. bonsAI seamlessly integrates popular AI frameworks, tools, and libraries, such as PyTorch and TensorFlow, to support various AI development and deployment workflows. The platform's API enables developers to integrate AI capabilities into their applications with minimal effort, while the GPU mining feature allows users to participate in networks like Bittensor and earn rewards for contributing their GPU resources. To achieve scalability and high performance, bonsAI employs advanced scheduling algorithms, resource management techniques, caching mechanisms, and data locality optimizations. The platform prioritizes data privacy and security, implementing robust measures to protect sensitive information and ensure compliance with relevant regulations.
