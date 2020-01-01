Bonsai Coin (BONSAICOIN) 토크노믹스
Bonsai Coin (BONSAICOIN) 정보
$BONSAICOIN is a community token that adds real bonsai to the ecosystem under the theme “We make Bonsai.”
Overview ・Token Name: BONSAI COIN ・Symbol: $BONSAICOIN ・Supported Chain: Astar zkEVM ・Issuance: 803,100,000,000,000 ・Issuer: Hyper Dimension Limited (BVI) ・Contract Address: 0x90E3F8e749dBD40286AB29AecD1E8487Db4a8785
Allocation ・Fundraising: 1% ・Community: 75% *1% is at TGE, 74% in subsequent rounds ・Liquidity: 6% ・Team: 17% *Cliff 12 months, Besting 36 months ・Advisor: 1% *0.1% at TGE, 1 month cliff, 23 months besting
Tokenomics ・Buyback from Bonsai Profits ・BONSAI 100 Ketsu ・Get $BONSAICOIN
Buyback from Bonsai Profits $BONSAICOIN is a community token that adds a “real bonsai market” to the ecosystem.
$BONSAICOIN aim to increase the value of itself by buying and burning $BONSAICOIN from the market with a portion of the profits from the sales of the partner bonsai gardens and bonsai stores.
Frequency: Once a year *next in 2025 Partner: BONSAI NFT CLUB *to be added
BONSAI 100 Ketsu A ranking system that is activated when $BONSAICOIN has a “market capitalization of $100M or more”.
Definition of BONSAI 100 outstanding Condition 1: Market capitalization of $100M or more for $BONSAICOIN Condition 2: Total*1,000USD (500USD on each side) or more liquidity provided to the designated DEX Condition 3: Top 100 liquidity providers (in USD) within the designated DEX BONSAICOIN/USDC pair *Designated DEX: Very Long Swap (*to be added)
The 100 Best Holders will receive a seasonal bonsai tree each season as proof of their 100th rank, and will also be eligible for a variety of other benefits.
Ranks 1st~10th: Hashira — Pillar 11~30th: Sanjushi — The 30 best 31st~100th: Hyacketsu — Hundred Excellence *Prizes are subject to change according to rank.
Get $BONSAICOIN At least once each year*, new $BONSAICOIN will be issued from within the Community Allocation. The amount of new issuance will increase or decrease depending on each wallet’s activity over the past year and other factors. *One issue will always take place on New Year’s Day each year.
Stay tuned for more details!
Roadmap Roadmap for $BONSAICOIN based on the aforementioned tokenomics.
2024 Q3: TGE, BONSAI 100 Ketsustarted Q4: Send 100 Ketsu Bonsai, Get $BONSAICOIN snapshot
2025 Q1: Get $BONSAICOIN Q2: Art x Bonsai sales Q3: Buyback & Burn Q4: Get $BONSAICOIN snapshot Repeat from * onwards
Bonsai Coin (BONSAICOIN) 토크노믹스 및 가격 분석
시가총액, 공급량, FDV, 가격 내역 등 Bonsai Coin (BONSAICOIN)의 주요 토크노믹스 및 가격 데이터를 살펴보세요. 토큰의 현재 가치와 시장 포지션을 한눈에 파악할 수 있습니다.
Bonsai Coin (BONSAICOIN) 토크노믹스: 주요 지표 설명 및 사용 사례
Bonsai Coin (BONSAICOIN) 토크노믹스의 장기적인 가치, 지속가능성, 잠재력을 분석하는 데 필수적입니다.
주요 지표 및 계산 방법:
총 공급량:
생성되었거나 생성될 BONSAICOIN 토큰의 최대 개수입니다.
유통량:
현재 시중에 거래되고 있는 토큰 및 대중이 보유한 토큰량입니다.
최대 공급량:
BONSAICOIN 토큰의 총 수량에 대한 상한입니다.
FDV (완전희석가치평가):
현재 가격 × 최대 공급량으로 계산되며, 모든 토큰이 유통되는 경우 총 시가총액을 예상합니다.
인플레이션율:
새로운 토큰이 얼마나 빨리 도입되는지를 반영하며, 희소성과 장기적인 가격 변동에 영향을 줍니다.
이러한 지표가 트레이더에게 중요한 이유는 무엇입니까?
높은 유통량 = 유동성이 더 높습니다.
제한된 최대 공급량 + 낮은 인플레이션 = 장기적인 가격 상승 가능성.
투명한 토큰 분배 = 프로젝트에 대한 신뢰도를 높이고 중앙 집중식 제어의 위험을 낮춥니다.
높은 FDV 및 현재 시가총액이 낮은 경우 = 고평가 신호일 수 있습니다.
이제 BONSAICOIN의 토크노믹스를 이해하셨으니, BONSAICOIN 토큰의 실시간 가격을 살펴보세요!
면책 조항
이 페이지의 토크노믹스 데이터는 타사 소스에서 가져온 것입니다. MEXC는 그 정확성을 보장하지 않습니다. 투자 전 충분한 조사를 진행하시기 바랍니다.