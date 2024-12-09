Bonsai Coin 가격 (BONSAICOIN)
오늘 Bonsai Coin (BONSAICOIN)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 2.51M USD 입니다. BONSAICOIN에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Bonsai Coin 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 14.77 USD
- Bonsai Coin의 당일 가격 변동 --
- 유통 공급량 17.02T USD
MEXC에서 BONSAICOIN에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 BONSAICOIN 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Bonsai Coin에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Bonsai Coin에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 Bonsai Coin에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Bonsai Coin에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|--
|30일
|$ 0
|-28.56%
|60일
|$ 0
|+42.42%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Bonsai Coin 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
--
--
-11.91%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
$BONSAICOIN is a community token that adds real bonsai to the ecosystem under the theme “We make Bonsai.” Overview ・Token Name: BONSAI COIN ・Symbol: $BONSAICOIN ・Supported Chain: Astar zkEVM ・Issuance: 803,100,000,000,000 ・Issuer: Hyper Dimension Limited (BVI) ・Contract Address: 0x90E3F8e749dBD40286AB29AecD1E8487Db4a8785 Allocation ・Fundraising: 1% ・Community: 75% *1% is at TGE, 74% in subsequent rounds ・Liquidity: 6% ・Team: 17% *Cliff 12 months, Besting 36 months ・Advisor: 1% *0.1% at TGE, 1 month cliff, 23 months besting Tokenomics ・Buyback from Bonsai Profits ・BONSAI 100 Ketsu ・Get $BONSAICOIN Buyback from Bonsai Profits $BONSAICOIN is a community token that adds a “real bonsai market” to the ecosystem. $BONSAICOIN aim to increase the value of itself by buying and burning $BONSAICOIN from the market with a portion of the profits from the sales of the partner bonsai gardens and bonsai stores. Frequency: Once a year *next in 2025 Partner: BONSAI NFT CLUB *to be added BONSAI 100 Ketsu A ranking system that is activated when $BONSAICOIN has a “market capitalization of $100M or more”. Definition of BONSAI 100 outstanding Condition 1: Market capitalization of $100M or more for $BONSAICOIN Condition 2: Total*1,000USD (500USD on each side) or more liquidity provided to the designated DEX Condition 3: Top 100 liquidity providers (in USD) within the designated DEX BONSAICOIN/USDC pair *Designated DEX: Very Long Swap (*to be added) The 100 Best Holders will receive a seasonal bonsai tree each season as proof of their 100th rank, and will also be eligible for a variety of other benefits. Ranks 1st~10th: Hashira — Pillar 11~30th: Sanjushi — The 30 best 31st~100th: Hyacketsu — Hundred Excellence *Prizes are subject to change according to rank. Get $BONSAICOIN At least once each year*, new $BONSAICOIN will be issued from within the Community Allocation. The amount of new issuance will increase or decrease depending on each wallet’s activity over the past year and other factors. *One issue will always take place on New Year’s Day each year. Stay tuned for more details! Roadmap Roadmap for $BONSAICOIN based on the aforementioned tokenomics. 2024 Q3: TGE, BONSAI 100 Ketsustarted Q4: Send 100 Ketsu Bonsai, Get $BONSAICOIN snapshot 2025 Q1: Get $BONSAICOIN Q2: Art x Bonsai sales Q3: Buyback & Burn Q4: Get $BONSAICOIN snapshot Repeat from * onwards
