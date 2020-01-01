Bok Chick (BOK) 정보

BOK is an AI-powered crypto insight platform built on the Cardano blockchain, combining meme culture with powerful trading utilities. As part of the Google for Startups program and Microsoft Startups Program, BOK delivers real-time crypto tools via Discord, including forecasts, sentiment analysis, swing trade signals, risk guidance, and live price data. It is designed for both beginner and experienced traders seeking smarter, data-driven strategies.

BOK goes beyond standard meme projects by integrating utility and engagement. Its Discord-based system currently offers over 20 features—such as BOK AI Trading Agent, trade setups, market sentiment tracking, price charts, and curated crypto news—making insights accessible and interactive within a familiar community space.

The platform also integrates an automated trading bot connected to CEX accounts (e.g., Bybit), tested under live conditions, and set to launch a DAO-powered investment program exclusive to holders who hold 300k $BOK and above. Participants can pool funds and benefit from the bot’s performance-based trading, without the need for KYC.

By focusing on education, predictive analytics, and active community participation, BOK empowers users to trade smarter—not just ride hype. It is a utility-rich ecosystem wrapped in a playful, meme-friendly brand that’s built to scale and evolve.