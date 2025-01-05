BODA 가격 (BODAV2)
오늘 BODA (BODAV2)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. BODAV2에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 BODA 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 26.16 USD
- BODA의 당일 가격 변동 -0.10%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 BODAV2에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 BODAV2 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 BODA에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 BODA에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 BODA에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 BODA에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|-0.10%
|30일
|$ 0
|-21.69%
|60일
|$ 0
|-21.23%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
BODA 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
--
-0.10%
-6.54%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
"BODA V2 is a deflationary DeFi token on the Binance Smart Chain. Allowing holders to automatically earn up to 19% in BUSD rewards just for holding! BODA V2 gives 6% $BUSD rewards directly back to holders from every buy, and a huge 13% in $BUSD Rewards from every sell order. BODA offers an easy-to-use dashboard for tracking BUSD dividend rewards. (https://bodatoken.app). (Please Note: A Minimum of 3 Billion tokens is required to start earning $BUSD rewards to ensure the token system cannot be manipulated or exploited. As a dividend reward system, the more tokens you hold the more you will earn.) 2% of every transaction is auto-burned. Making BODA V2 Token a hyper-deflationary token. An additional 1.5% in transaction fees is collected and manually burned each week to speed up the supply reduction process. The less tokens in circulation, the more rewards per token share each holder will receive – meaning there is more $BUSD earned per token. Reducing overall supply makes the token scarce and increases value in the long term. Full details on our tokenomics can be found on the main website - https://bodatoken.org A BODA Swap Exchange will be released by the end of Q1 2022. Allowing users to purchase BODA V2 tokens and other Binance Smart Chain tokens, as well as being able to purchase cryptocurrency with fiat using credit or debit cards. By the end of 2022 the BODA Swap Exchange will also cater for token purchases on the Ethereum, Solana, and Polygon networks. BODA Swap exchange is capable of avoiding slippage fees, providing users with more tokens per transaction. BODA Swap will also be listing Safemoon V2 and Baby Doge Coin upon launch, with many more token listings to come. A first of its kind Yield Farm for reward tokens is in development and should be realised in 2022. BODA Token has entered a new partnership with PINFT who will be launching their own NFT Marketplace on Binance Smart Chain in 2022. A lottery game and NFT Game will be released in 2022. A Token Minter, Token Locker and Governance Voting Platform will be designed to add to the BODA V2 ecosystem in 2022. BODA V2 is managed by a doxxed team primarily located in Australia, with experience in the cryptocurrency industry since 2016 and a strong focus on community and honesty. We encourage everyone to come join our vibrant BODA Discord Community Server - https://discord.gg/XMF4UctSnv"
MEXC는 전 세계 천만 명 이상의 사용자가 신뢰하는 선도적인 암호화폐 거래소입니다. 가장 다양한 토큰 선택, 가장 빠른 토큰 상장, 시장에서 가장 낮은 거래 수수료를 제공하는 거래소로 유명합니다. 지금 MEXC에 가입하여 업계 최고 수준의 유동성과 가장 경쟁력 있는 수수료를 경험해 보세요!
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.
|1 BODAV2에서 AUD
A$--
|1 BODAV2에서 GBP
￡--
|1 BODAV2에서 EUR
€--
|1 BODAV2에서 USD
$--
|1 BODAV2에서 MYR
RM--
|1 BODAV2에서 TRY
₺--
|1 BODAV2에서 JPY
¥--
|1 BODAV2에서 RUB
₽--
|1 BODAV2에서 INR
₹--
|1 BODAV2에서 IDR
Rp--
|1 BODAV2에서 PHP
₱--
|1 BODAV2에서 EGP
￡E.--
|1 BODAV2에서 BRL
R$--
|1 BODAV2에서 CAD
C$--
|1 BODAV2에서 BDT
৳--
|1 BODAV2에서 NGN
₦--
|1 BODAV2에서 UAH
₴--
|1 BODAV2에서 VES
Bs--
|1 BODAV2에서 PKR
Rs--
|1 BODAV2에서 KZT
₸--
|1 BODAV2에서 THB
฿--
|1 BODAV2에서 TWD
NT$--
|1 BODAV2에서 CHF
Fr--
|1 BODAV2에서 HKD
HK$--
|1 BODAV2에서 MAD
.د.م--