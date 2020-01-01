BNB Bank (BBK) 토크노믹스
BNB Bank (BBK) 정보
"BNB Bank- decentralized block chain currency providing USDT rewards to all holders for each transaction. BNB Bank is a new, public cryptocurrency that has been designed to be a more efficient alternative to invest in. Our project has the concept of scalability, interoperability, and sustainability which will empower our main goal which is increasing the investment for each shareholder. The team understood the implications of the challenges to block chain networks and began developing BNB Bank to create a new concept of investment and made it free to everyone with a minimum limit of purchasing for at least 0.1 BNB.
BBK took the investment concept to another level which will provide 10% of any transaction as USDT divided among the shareholders, that means the more transaction going on, the more USDT you get. In addition, you will never lose your capital since you will get at least the same amount in return within few hours or even less. BNB Bank token launched with 10,000,000 tokens. 65% of the supply was issued to the pre-sale phase, 34% of the supply is liquidity and only 1% of the main supply is team locked. 15% of transaction fees which will be devided as 10% reward, 4% marketing wallet, and 1% LP.
BNB Bank aims to balance equity and utility with security in the form of regular attestations. From its launch onwards, our team has sought to underscore the importance of independent verification of the provenance. As such, BBK’s appeal is geared towards larger investors looking to reduce risk, in addition to smaller private traders. The team is big with people from all over the world including high-qualified team members in their fields such as: web developing, marketing, coders and high skilled management officers. The main purpose of BBK which is scalability, interoperability, and sustainability. This project became what is now as BNB Bank, and employs more than 40 staff from all over the world starting from Europe, Asia and Africa."
BNB Bank (BBK) 토크노믹스 및 가격 분석
시가총액, 공급량, FDV, 가격 내역 등 BNB Bank (BBK)의 주요 토크노믹스 및 가격 데이터를 살펴보세요. 토큰의 현재 가치와 시장 포지션을 한눈에 파악할 수 있습니다.
BNB Bank (BBK) 토크노믹스: 주요 지표 설명 및 사용 사례
BNB Bank (BBK) 토크노믹스의 장기적인 가치, 지속가능성, 잠재력을 분석하는 데 필수적입니다.
주요 지표 및 계산 방법:
총 공급량:
생성되었거나 생성될 BBK 토큰의 최대 개수입니다.
유통량:
현재 시중에 거래되고 있는 토큰 및 대중이 보유한 토큰량입니다.
최대 공급량:
BBK 토큰의 총 수량에 대한 상한입니다.
FDV (완전희석가치평가):
현재 가격 × 최대 공급량으로 계산되며, 모든 토큰이 유통되는 경우 총 시가총액을 예상합니다.
인플레이션율:
새로운 토큰이 얼마나 빨리 도입되는지를 반영하며, 희소성과 장기적인 가격 변동에 영향을 줍니다.
이러한 지표가 트레이더에게 중요한 이유는 무엇입니까?
높은 유통량 = 유동성이 더 높습니다.
제한된 최대 공급량 + 낮은 인플레이션 = 장기적인 가격 상승 가능성.
투명한 토큰 분배 = 프로젝트에 대한 신뢰도를 높이고 중앙 집중식 제어의 위험을 낮춥니다.
높은 FDV 및 현재 시가총액이 낮은 경우 = 고평가 신호일 수 있습니다.
이제 BBK의 토크노믹스를 이해하셨으니, BBK 토큰의 실시간 가격을 살펴보세요!
면책 조항
이 페이지의 토크노믹스 데이터는 타사 소스에서 가져온 것입니다. MEXC는 그 정확성을 보장하지 않습니다. 투자 전 충분한 조사를 진행하시기 바랍니다.