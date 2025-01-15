BNB Bank 가격 (BBK)
오늘 BNB Bank (BBK)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. BBK에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 BNB Bank 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 22.79 USD
- BNB Bank의 당일 가격 변동 -21.70%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 BBK에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 BBK 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 BNB Bank에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 BNB Bank에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 BNB Bank에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 BNB Bank에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|-21.70%
|30일
|$ 0
|-33.66%
|60일
|$ 0
|-11.38%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
BNB Bank 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+0.28%
-21.70%
-1.10%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
"BNB Bank- decentralized block chain currency providing USDT rewards to all holders for each transaction. BNB Bank is a new, public cryptocurrency that has been designed to be a more efficient alternative to invest in. Our project has the concept of scalability, interoperability, and sustainability which will empower our main goal which is increasing the investment for each shareholder. The team understood the implications of the challenges to block chain networks and began developing BNB Bank to create a new concept of investment and made it free to everyone with a minimum limit of purchasing for at least 0.1 BNB. BBK took the investment concept to another level which will provide 10% of any transaction as USDT divided among the shareholders, that means the more transaction going on, the more USDT you get. In addition, you will never lose your capital since you will get at least the same amount in return within few hours or even less. BNB Bank token launched with 10,000,000 tokens. 65% of the supply was issued to the pre-sale phase, 34% of the supply is liquidity and only 1% of the main supply is team locked. 15% of transaction fees which will be devided as 10% reward, 4% marketing wallet, and 1% LP. BNB Bank aims to balance equity and utility with security in the form of regular attestations. From its launch onwards, our team has sought to underscore the importance of independent verification of the provenance. As such, BBK’s appeal is geared towards larger investors looking to reduce risk, in addition to smaller private traders. The team is big with people from all over the world including high-qualified team members in their fields such as: web developing, marketing, coders and high skilled management officers. The main purpose of BBK which is scalability, interoperability, and sustainability. This project became what is now as BNB Bank, and employs more than 40 staff from all over the world starting from Europe, Asia and Africa."
