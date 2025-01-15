BMCHAIN 가격 (BMT)
오늘 BMCHAIN (BMT)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. BMT에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 BMCHAIN 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 0.00 USD
- BMCHAIN의 당일 가격 변동 0.00%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 BMT에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 BMT 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 BMCHAIN에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.0.
지난 30일간 BMCHAIN에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 BMCHAIN에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 BMCHAIN에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0.0
|0.00%
|30일
|$ 0
|0.00%
|60일
|$ 0
|-50.53%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
BMCHAIN 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
BMCHAIN presents a decentralized platform for active participants based on blockchain technologies. Each participant of the system can convert the accumulated knowledge and experience into a digital property with the possibility of using it to purchase goods and services in everyday life. An econometric model of the system was developed on the Biznes Molodost audience, the largest business community of Russia and the CIS, which will make it possible to take all the advantages of Blockchain technologies. The implemented functionality will allow thousands of people and entrepreneurs to share their experience, resources, capabilities and knowledge by writing posts, voting and commenting, thus getting a real value expressed in digital tokens of the system, easily convertible into other types of digital property and fiat currencies. Rewards can be received not only by the participants who demonstrate useful activity, but also by those who estimate their contribution. The main idea of the project is to measure, preserve and monetize the value (benefit) that arises in the process of communication between people and is expressed as a change in the reputation coefficient. Keeping the information about communication and monitoring the change in productivity, it is possible to effectively evaluate each participant's potential value for the system and its members, which can be expressed by the reputation coefficient. Reputation is used as the main multiplier determining the size of the reward received by the user from the system and its participants. Biznes Molodost community includes thousands of successful entrepreneurs providing a large number of goods and services which are demanded by real people and can be obtained in exchange for BMT tokens. An additional possibility of the BMCHAIN platform or any business will be the opportunity to create its own Blockchain-application with the necessary logic based on the developed TokenAPI solution without the need to study the technical level of Blockchain. The partner accepting tokens for the payment is offered the automated possibility of conversion of the tokens received into roubles. To accept tokens the system participant must provide users with a list of goods or services including a real discount of at least 20%. The reputation of the partner providing quality products or services in exchange for tokens starts growing along with the bonus tokens credited for the usage of the system and the number of partner's incoming and outgoing transactions. The amount of bonus tokens obtained when making transactions depends on the reputation of the user and the partner.
MEXC는 전 세계 천만 명 이상의 사용자가 신뢰하는 선도적인 암호화폐 거래소입니다. 가장 다양한 토큰 선택, 가장 빠른 토큰 상장, 시장에서 가장 낮은 거래 수수료를 제공하는 거래소로 유명합니다. 지금 MEXC에 가입하여 업계 최고 수준의 유동성과 가장 경쟁력 있는 수수료를 경험해 보세요!
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.
|1 BMT에서 AUD
A$--
|1 BMT에서 GBP
￡--
|1 BMT에서 EUR
€--
|1 BMT에서 USD
$--
|1 BMT에서 MYR
RM--
|1 BMT에서 TRY
₺--
|1 BMT에서 JPY
¥--
|1 BMT에서 RUB
₽--
|1 BMT에서 INR
₹--
|1 BMT에서 IDR
Rp--
|1 BMT에서 PHP
₱--
|1 BMT에서 EGP
￡E.--
|1 BMT에서 BRL
R$--
|1 BMT에서 CAD
C$--
|1 BMT에서 BDT
৳--
|1 BMT에서 NGN
₦--
|1 BMT에서 UAH
₴--
|1 BMT에서 VES
Bs--
|1 BMT에서 PKR
Rs--
|1 BMT에서 KZT
₸--
|1 BMT에서 THB
฿--
|1 BMT에서 TWD
NT$--
|1 BMT에서 CHF
Fr--
|1 BMT에서 HKD
HK$--
|1 BMT에서 MAD
.د.م--