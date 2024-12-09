BlueMove 가격 (MOVE)
오늘 BlueMove (MOVE)의 실시간 가격은 0.092371 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 17.22M USD 입니다. MOVE에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 BlueMove 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 146.43K USD
- BlueMove의 당일 가격 변동 -7.83%
- 유통 공급량 186.25M USD
MEXC에서 MOVE에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 MOVE 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 BlueMove에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.00785769066263094.
지난 30일간 BlueMove에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0297525605.
지난 60일간 BlueMove에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0139561773.
지난 90일간 BlueMove에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ -0.00785769066263094
|-7.83%
|30일
|$ -0.0297525605
|-32.20%
|60일
|$ +0.0139561773
|+15.11%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
BlueMove 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-1.16%
-7.83%
-12.22%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
## What Is BlueMove (MOVE)? Launched in August 2022, BlueMove is a community-oriented NFT marketplace that operates on Aptos and Sui Blockchains. It rewards traders, collectors, and creators for their participation, providing a platform for creators to easily create and list their NFT collections for buying, selling, and trading. With full functionality and seamless web and mobile experiences, BlueMove is a comprehensive, all-in-one platform for NFT enthusiasts. MOVE is the utility token that is used for: + Staking Incentives + On-chain Governance + Free-mint/Whitelist Pool + Product development + Unique membership rights ## What Makes BlueMove Unique? BlueMove is a platform that offers a comprehensive and convenient NFT trading experience. One of the key features that sets BlueMove apart is its support for mobile devices with an in-app wallet, making it easy for users to access and trade NFTs on the go. It provides a seamless experience for users of both web applications and mobile applications As a multiple-chain NFT marketplace, BlueMove allows NFTs built on different blockchains cancan be traded on the same portal. It makes it easier for users to buy and sell NFTs as they can trade different NFTs from the same interface It is designed to be user-friendly and intuitive for both traders and developers. The platform bundles all-in-one functions to bring the best experience for the customers. The notable functions include launchpad, staking NFT, bulk transactions (bulk buying/bulk listing), automated trading, mint tracking, NFT lending, NFT order book
