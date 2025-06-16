BlockCreate 가격 (BLOCK)
오늘 BlockCreate (BLOCK)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. BLOCK에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 BlockCreate 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 0.09 USD
- BlockCreate의 당일 가격 변동 -0.79%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 BLOCK에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 BLOCK 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 BlockCreate에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 BlockCreate에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 BlockCreate에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 BlockCreate에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|-0.79%
|30일
|$ 0
|-28.93%
|60일
|$ 0
|-10.19%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
BlockCreate 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
--
-0.79%
-8.09%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
What is the project about? Blockcreate is a blockchain, play-to-win game with actual blocks. Powered by Algorand, each Block is a physical light-emitting cube that performs as an asset on the Blockchain. Be strategic, create Teams, and build a collection of Blocks to win rewards. What makes your project unique? The Block starts competing the day it is created, generally 2 days to 2 weeks before it is shipped. Each block has a unique Power, Charge and Blockchain. The Blocks are shipped at random. Each player will not know the attributes of the Block until it arrives and the codes are revealed. The higher the Power, the more competitive the Block. A secured Block starts competing in Solo Competitions the day it is created. If a Player is strategically determined, they can form teams and join powers to increase their collective charge. The stronger the Team, the more valuable the Blockchain, the greater the rewards. Players can compete in Solo Competitions or Teams in varying Tiers of competitiveness. History of your project. Sales began Oct. 21st 2021, Blocks began as a competitive game with reward incentives. Since the start of the game, the project developed tiers of teams for competitions. The project has expanded to include an NFI/NFT market. What’s next for your project? Blocks the Game, is an online third-person MMO RPG survival game. What can your token be used for? In-Game currency, Asset's, NFT's, NFI's
BlockCreate (BLOCK)의 토크노믹스를 이해하면 장기적인 가치와 성장 잠재력에 대한 더 깊은 통찰력을 얻을 수 있습니다. 토큰이 배포되는 방식부터 공급이 관리되는 방식까지 토크노믹스는 프로젝트 경제의 핵심 구조를 드러냅니다. 지금 BLOCK 토큰의 광범위한 토크노믹스에 대해 알아보세요!
