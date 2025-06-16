Blockchain Capital 가격 (BCAP)
오늘 Blockchain Capital (BCAP)의 실시간 가격은 20.45 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 186.29M USD 입니다. BCAP에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Blockchain Capital 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 -- USD
- Blockchain Capital의 당일 가격 변동 0.00%
- 유통 공급량 9.11M USD
MEXC에서 BCAP에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 BCAP 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Blockchain Capital에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.0.
지난 30일간 Blockchain Capital에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 Blockchain Capital에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Blockchain Capital에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0.0
|0.00%
|30일
|$ 0
|--
|60일
|$ 0
|--
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Blockchain Capital 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
0.00%
0.00%
+15.15%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
As a sector-specific and stage-agnostic fund managed by BC Manager, BC III DLVF will be a leading investor in the cryptocurrency and blockchain technology industry. BC III DLVF’s core business strategy is to leverage the proprietary resources and experience of BC Manager with the objective of generating growth and income from its investments. BC III DLVF holdings will primarily consist of new and growing blockchain technology and cryptocurrency businesses and ICOs. Blockchain Capital continues to be focused on the nexus of the industry where blockchain-based innovations are augmenting and replacing legacy systems and infrastructure. As one of the earliest and most active investors in the blockchain industry, Blockchain Capital has valuable access to information, robust access to proprietary dealflow, and an extensive network that helps guide strategic investment opportunities. In three broad categories, Blockchain Capital’s portfolios include companies that are facilitating the growth of the Bitcoin ecosystem, companies that are providing blockchain-based technology solutions to financial institutions and companies that are enabling non-financial institutions to leverage blockchain technology. The firm sees opportunity to add efficiency and enable new opportunities across each of these major categories. As with any nascent technology, it remains to be seen exactly where blockchain technology will have its biggest impact. As such, Blockchain Capital takes a diversified approach to its portfolio by investing in a wide-range of use cases and applications—often beginning at the seed level. This diversified, early-stage strategy allows the firm to continue investing into successful portfolio companies in subsequent investment rounds while reducing portfolio exposure to less-successful companies and helping them find strategic alternatives.
Blockchain Capital (BCAP)의 토크노믹스를 이해하면 장기적인 가치와 성장 잠재력에 대한 더 깊은 통찰력을 얻을 수 있습니다. 토큰이 배포되는 방식부터 공급이 관리되는 방식까지 토크노믹스는 프로젝트 경제의 핵심 구조를 드러냅니다. 지금 BCAP 토큰의 광범위한 토크노믹스에 대해 알아보세요!
