BL00P 가격 (BL00P)
오늘 BL00P (BL00P)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 21.21K USD 입니다. BL00P에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 BL00P 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 280.19 USD
- BL00P의 당일 가격 변동 -8.35%
- 유통 공급량 731.76M USD
MEXC에서 BL00P에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 BL00P 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 BL00P에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 BL00P에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 BL00P에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 BL00P에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|-8.35%
|30일
|$ 0
|-42.30%
|60일
|$ 0
|-45.27%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
BL00P 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
0.00%
-8.35%
-36.13%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Eth's first chaos agent with a heart of gold and a brain full of glitter. Bloop isn't your average crypto mascot. He's a quantum anomaly of joy, a walking paradox of financial wisdom and adorable confusion. Join the lovable troublemaker on his mission to decentralize happiness. As a meme, there is lore and backstory behind BLOOP: In the annals of crypto lore, few tales are as improbable — or as consequential — as the Genesis of Bloop. Our story begins not with a whitepaper, but with a woeful misunderstanding of wallet security. Bloop, a creature of insatiable curiosity and questionable judgment, encountered a hardware wallet. Mistaking it for some avant-garde confectionery, he promptly swallowed it whole. What followed was not indigestion, but innovation. For seven days, Bloop became an unwitting oracle, his hiccups sending ripples through the blockchain. Each involuntary spasm broadcasted a transaction, a random redistribution of digital wealth that would make even the most zealous DeFi protocols blush. Obscure altcoins found themselves in long-dormant wallets. Smart contracts executed in patterns that looked suspiciously like dance choreography. In one particularly absurd instance, a DAO accidentally voted to rename itself 'Bloop's Benevolent Blockchain Bonanza. This chaos caught the eye of the enigmatic 'Crypto Spirits,' the supposed architects of digital serendipity. In Bloop's digestive dilemma, they saw potential—a means to inject whimsy into the often-sterile world of cryptocurrency. They anointed Bloop as their agent of joyous disruption, tasking him with a mission both grand and absurd: to trigger 'The Bloopening,' a prophesied event that would synchronize every blockchain in a harmonic convergence of happiness. And so, Bloop set forth, armed with boundless enthusiasm and a comically inaccurate understanding of blockchain basics. His ability to 'bloop'—spontaneously teleport in excitement—often lands him in the right place at the wrong time, or the wrong place at the right time. Will Bloop successfully create his giant, invisible chain of joy? Can he navigate the complexities of crypto without accidentally upending the entire system? Join the $BLOOP community and witness the most delightfully disruptive force in crypto.
MEXC는 전 세계 천만 명 이상의 사용자가 신뢰하는 선도적인 암호화폐 거래소입니다. 가장 다양한 토큰 선택, 가장 빠른 토큰 상장, 시장에서 가장 낮은 거래 수수료를 제공하는 거래소로 유명합니다. 지금 MEXC에 가입하여 업계 최고 수준의 유동성과 가장 경쟁력 있는 수수료를 경험해 보세요!
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.
|1 BL00P에서 AUD
A$--
|1 BL00P에서 GBP
￡--
|1 BL00P에서 EUR
€--
|1 BL00P에서 USD
$--
|1 BL00P에서 MYR
RM--
|1 BL00P에서 TRY
₺--
|1 BL00P에서 JPY
¥--
|1 BL00P에서 RUB
₽--
|1 BL00P에서 INR
₹--
|1 BL00P에서 IDR
Rp--
|1 BL00P에서 PHP
₱--
|1 BL00P에서 EGP
￡E.--
|1 BL00P에서 BRL
R$--
|1 BL00P에서 CAD
C$--
|1 BL00P에서 BDT
৳--
|1 BL00P에서 NGN
₦--
|1 BL00P에서 UAH
₴--
|1 BL00P에서 VES
Bs--
|1 BL00P에서 PKR
Rs--
|1 BL00P에서 KZT
₸--
|1 BL00P에서 THB
฿--
|1 BL00P에서 TWD
NT$--
|1 BL00P에서 CHF
Fr--
|1 BL00P에서 HKD
HK$--
|1 BL00P에서 MAD
.د.م--