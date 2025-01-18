Bitxor 가격 (BXR)
오늘 Bitxor (BXR)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. BXR에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Bitxor 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 2.19 USD
- Bitxor의 당일 가격 변동 +0.06%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 BXR에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 BXR 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Bitxor에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Bitxor에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 Bitxor에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Bitxor에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|+0.06%
|30일
|$ 0
|+17.43%
|60일
|$ 0
|+88.88%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Bitxor 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+0.05%
+0.06%
+20.30%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
What is the project about? BITXOR is a multi-layer decentralized POS (Proof-of-Stake) mining blockchain that enables reliable and easy-to-use application integration for scalability. What makes your project unique? Bitxor allows high customization at both the network and single-node levels. However, the entire network configuration, specified in the config-network.properties, must be the same for all nodes. Somewhat the node-specific design may vary among all nodes in the same network, which can be changed in config-node.properties. Bitxor has been designed to use an add-on/extension approach rather than supporting Turing-complete smart contracts. While complete smart contracts may allow greater flexibility for the user, they are also more error-prone from the user's perspective. An add-on model limits the operations performed on a blockchain and consequently has a smaller strike surface. In addition, it is much easier to optimize the performance of a single set of processes rather than an unlimited set. These features allow Bitxor to achieve the high performance it was designed for History of your project. had its beginnings as a test project between a community of buying and selling Cryptocurrencies (OTC), we initially held the decision to develop a collection token with the Tron network, which aims to maintain the core essence of decentralization throughout our CosmoSystem (August 2022). Shortly thereafter, a multidisciplinary team of highly talented professionals from Latin America and companies such as Kriptxor Corp, Microsula S.A. and Focus On Results S.A., where new ideas began to emerge, including the development of our own Blockchain. What’s next for your project? Bitxor is currently on the phase 8 of our Roadmap which is the "Exchanges Listing Phase" and this entails the kickoff of negotiations to list on cryptocurrency exchanges worldwide What can your token be used for? 1. DApps 2. Start-Stake 3. Control-Stake 4. Synthetics 5. Swap 6. PoS Mining
