BitRunes 가격 (BRUNE)
오늘 BitRunes (BRUNE)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. BRUNE에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 BitRunes 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 2.18 USD
- BitRunes의 당일 가격 변동 --
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 BRUNE에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 BRUNE 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 BitRunes에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 BitRunes에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 BitRunes에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 BitRunes에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|--
|30일
|$ 0
|+3.38%
|60일
|$ 0
|+1.16%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
BitRunes 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
--
--
0.00%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
BitRunes is a suite of services designed to propel the Rune token standard, a fungible token standard built on the Bitcoin blockchain's Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) model, offering a decentralized and efficient solution for tokenization. BitRunes extends the capabilities of Runes by providing essential infrastructures for Rune etching, transfer and UTXO management. Runes are represented by UTXOs, and each UTXO can contain any amount of any number of runes. It stems from the need for an efficient standardized fungible token system on the Bitcoin blockchain, leveraging its robust UTXO model. In Bitcoin's transaction model, when someone sends bitcoins to another person, they're essentially spending a certain amount of bitcoins they received in a previous transaction. These received bitcoins are represented by UTXOs. When spending bitcoins, the spender needs to reference these UTXOs as inputs in their new transaction. Once a UTXO is used as an input in a transaction, it becomes "spent" and cannot be used again. As the demand for an efficient token solution on Bitcoin continues to grow, the BitRunes ecosystem emerges as an innovative doorway to a world of possibilities with Runes. BitRunes is designed to work flawlessly with Bitcoin's UTXO system, the backbone of its secure transactions. We understand that a smooth user experience is key. That's why BitRunes prioritizes efficient UTXO management, ensuring your Rune transactions are handled quickly and easily within the familiar Bitcoin ecosystem.
