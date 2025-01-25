Bitoro 가격 (BTORO)
오늘 Bitoro (BTORO)의 실시간 가격은 0.00579112 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 1.07M USD 입니다. BTORO에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Bitoro 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 4.19K USD
- Bitoro의 당일 가격 변동 +2.49%
- 유통 공급량 185.22M USD
MEXC에서 BTORO에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 BTORO 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Bitoro에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.00014071.
지난 30일간 Bitoro에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0262767709.
지난 60일간 Bitoro에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0238483718.
지난 90일간 Bitoro에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0042011120775636947.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ +0.00014071
|+2.49%
|30일
|$ +0.0262767709
|+453.74%
|60일
|$ +0.0238483718
|+411.81%
|90일
|$ +0.0042011120775636947
|+264.22%
Bitoro 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-0.17%
+2.49%
-3.85%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Bitoro consists of BitoroCore, a cutting-edge Layer-1 blockchain, and its flagship app, the Bitoro Network—a decentralized exchange (DEX) built to redefine trading. Together, they form a comprehensive ecosystem for professional traders, developers, and institutions. BitoroCore is engineered for the future of decentralized finance (DeFi). Built on the Cosmos SDK, it provides unmatched scalability, liquidity, and composability. Optimized for perpetuals, options, and prediction markets, it empowers seamless trading with features like EVM compatibility, gas-free transactions, and a single margin account. Secured by CometBFT's proof-of-stake consensus and powered by BTORO, the native token, BitoroCore delivers decentralization, speed, and reliability. Since its launch just seven months ago (March 2024), Bitoro Network has achieved remarkable milestones: over $5.6 billion in trading volume, nearly 70,000 active users, and 75 million BTORO tokens staked—representing nearly half the circulating supply. This success lays the foundation for BitoroCore’s evolution into a full-stack decentralized ecosystem. BitoroCore bridges digital and real-world assets (RWAs), creating a modular, open-source framework for community-driven innovation. Its high-throughput, low-latency performance is tailored to meet the demands of institutional-grade trading. Moreover, its design ensures that all aspects of the ecosystem — from trading to governance — operate transparently on-chain, putting power into the hands of BTORO holders. Join the movement shaping the future of finance. Whether by staking BTORO, participating in governance, or building the next generation of DeFi applications, the possibilities with Bitoro are limitless. The future of trust, transparency, and financial empowerment begins here.
