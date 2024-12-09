BitCore 가격 (BTX)
오늘 BitCore (BTX)의 실시간 가격은 0.090709 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 1.79M USD 입니다. BTX에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 BitCore 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 20.83 USD
- BitCore의 당일 가격 변동 +1.00%
- 유통 공급량 19.69M USD
MEXC에서 BTX에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 BTX 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 BitCore에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.00089661.
지난 30일간 BitCore에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0099899908.
지난 60일간 BitCore에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0691898680.
지난 90일간 BitCore에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ +0.00089661
|+1.00%
|30일
|$ -0.0099899908
|-11.01%
|60일
|$ +0.0691898680
|+76.28%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
BitCore 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-0.23%
+1.00%
-10.37%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
BitCore is a cryptocurrency that is a UTXO fork of Bitcoin. Although you hear about hard forks, many people only know about hard Bitcoin forks, such as Bitcoin Cash and Bitcoin Gold; in contrast, few people know about BitCore or hybrid forks. Using Bitcoin's source code and technology, BitCore created a new blockchain; it made sure that the blockchain size was smaller and scalability was better. In addition, block timings are faster than Bitcoin, making mining ASIC-resistant as well. BitCore created a new blockchain on April 24, 2017. It took a snapshot of Bitcoin transaction and created 5 million transactions to fill all public addresses belonging to people who own 0.01 BTC or more. The funding ratio is 0.5 BTX: 1.0 BTC, but if you held bitcoins at the time of the snapshot, then you can apply for your share of BTX at a 1:1 conversion until October 30. BitCore is the first cryptocurrency that is a UTXO fork. But it is more than just a hybrid fork. It has tried to improve Bitcoin and solve the problems that plague it. For example, BitCore uses the MEGA-BTX consensus algorithm that is ASIC-resistant. This means that centralization of mining power is not possible, as the playing field is level and everyone has more or less the same opportunities. In addition, BitCore has 10 MB Segwit-enabled blocks that make the network capable of handling 17.6 billion transactions per year or 48 million transactions per day. BitCore is a cryptocurrency that promises a lot, especially with the new implementations that have made it algorithm and Masternodes platform, giving the entire crypto community the opportunity to mine BTX with PoW or Masternodes, even BTX holders can mine it with both PoW and Masternodes.
