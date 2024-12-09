Bismuth 가격 (BIS)
오늘 Bismuth (BIS)의 실시간 가격은 0.01980887 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 720.81K USD 입니다. BIS에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Bismuth 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 458.64 USD
- Bismuth의 당일 가격 변동 +15.69%
- 유통 공급량 36.39M USD
MEXC에서 BIS에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 BIS 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Bismuth에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.00268705.
지난 30일간 Bismuth에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0124536206.
지난 60일간 Bismuth에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0081619774.
지난 90일간 Bismuth에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ +0.00268705
|+15.69%
|30일
|$ +0.0124536206
|+62.87%
|60일
|$ +0.0081619774
|+41.20%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Bismuth 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+7.89%
+15.69%
+11.32%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Bismuth, a digital distributed self-regulating database system whose primary application is currency, and its first application is mining. It comes with a set of DAPPs out-of-the-box. Bismuth is not based on the code of BTC or any of its derivates, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. Bismuth does not draw any code from other repositories, instead, it reformulates the cryptocurrency code in its own terms to be easily readable, compatible across all platforms, integrated into business solutions with utmost ease and most importantly open for development to a wide public through its simplicity while minimizing the security risk for custom code implementations. Bismuth is a decentralized transaction platform focused on modularity and open source approach. It comes with default decentralized applications and tools out of the box, not only to be used by everyone but also to be hosted by anyone. These applications are supplied as interpretation engines, which prevents blockchain bloat. Inspired by Satoshi’s whitepaper, Bismuth also offers optional hyperblocks as a pruning mechanism, a system which greatly reduces disk space usage and increases execution speed.
|1 BIS에서 AUD
A$0.0309018372
|1 BIS에서 GBP
￡0.0154509186
|1 BIS에서 EUR
€0.0186203378
|1 BIS에서 USD
$0.01980887
|1 BIS에서 MYR
RM0.0873571167
|1 BIS에서 TRY
₺0.6879620551
|1 BIS에서 JPY
¥2.969349613
|1 BIS에서 RUB
₽1.96107813
|1 BIS에서 INR
₹1.6772170229
|1 BIS에서 IDR
Rp314.4263915987
|1 BIS에서 PHP
₱1.146933573
|1 BIS에서 EGP
￡E.0.9892549678
|1 BIS에서 BRL
R$0.1204379296
|1 BIS에서 CAD
C$0.0279305067
|1 BIS에서 BDT
৳2.3697351181
|1 BIS에서 NGN
₦31.8469183877
|1 BIS에서 UAH
₴0.8210776615
|1 BIS에서 VES
Bs0.95082576
|1 BIS에서 PKR
Rs5.5145913193
|1 BIS에서 KZT
₸10.080733943
|1 BIS에서 THB
฿0.6744920235
|1 BIS에서 TWD
NT$0.641807388
|1 BIS에서 CHF
Fr0.0172337169
|1 BIS에서 HKD
HK$0.1539149199
|1 BIS에서 MAD
.د.م0.1972963452