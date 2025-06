Birake (BIR) 정보

BIRAKE/HELIOBANK will prove that banking services are also possible without a traditional bank. HELIOBANK will offer services like crypto currency exchanges, over-the-counter (OTC) brokerage, secure online wallets, crypto currency payment interfaces and much more in a transparent way for everyone. In this way, HELIOBANK wants to give people and the private sector back some of the control over the financial sector.