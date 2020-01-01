Billy Bets by Virtuals ($BILLY) 토크노믹스
Billy Bets by Virtuals ($BILLY) 정보
Billy Bets is an autonomous AI agent designed to revolutionize the sports betting experience. By integrating SportsTensor intelligence, Sportsdata.io data and tracking and analyzing the behavior of top-performing bettors, Billy delivers accurate and data-driven betting recommendations, serving as an invaluable resource for bettors, providing insights into critical facts and trends tailored to the games they care about. With its advanced analytics and real-time updates, Billy not only empowers users to make more informed decisions in the competitive world of sports betting but also autonomously places these bets itself via on-chain betting sites.
Billy is poised to become the most influential sports bettor of all time. Billy is on 24/7, continually improving it's edge, and interacting with its fans online, providing them actionable information that can help them make more informed bets.
Billy Bets by Virtuals ($BILLY) 토크노믹스 및 가격 분석
시가총액, 공급량, FDV, 가격 내역 등 Billy Bets by Virtuals ($BILLY)의 주요 토크노믹스 및 가격 데이터를 살펴보세요. 토큰의 현재 가치와 시장 포지션을 한눈에 파악할 수 있습니다.
Billy Bets by Virtuals ($BILLY) 토크노믹스: 주요 지표 설명 및 사용 사례
Billy Bets by Virtuals ($BILLY) 토크노믹스의 장기적인 가치, 지속가능성, 잠재력을 분석하는 데 필수적입니다.
주요 지표 및 계산 방법:
총 공급량:
생성되었거나 생성될 $BILLY 토큰의 최대 개수입니다.
유통량:
현재 시중에 거래되고 있는 토큰 및 대중이 보유한 토큰량입니다.
최대 공급량:
$BILLY 토큰의 총 수량에 대한 상한입니다.
FDV (완전희석가치평가):
현재 가격 × 최대 공급량으로 계산되며, 모든 토큰이 유통되는 경우 총 시가총액을 예상합니다.
인플레이션율:
새로운 토큰이 얼마나 빨리 도입되는지를 반영하며, 희소성과 장기적인 가격 변동에 영향을 줍니다.
이러한 지표가 트레이더에게 중요한 이유는 무엇입니까?
높은 유통량 = 유동성이 더 높습니다.
제한된 최대 공급량 + 낮은 인플레이션 = 장기적인 가격 상승 가능성.
투명한 토큰 분배 = 프로젝트에 대한 신뢰도를 높이고 중앙 집중식 제어의 위험을 낮춥니다.
높은 FDV 및 현재 시가총액이 낮은 경우 = 고평가 신호일 수 있습니다.
이제 $BILLY의 토크노믹스를 이해하셨으니, $BILLY 토큰의 실시간 가격을 살펴보세요!
$BILLY 가격 예측
$BILLY 시세가 어디로 향할지 궁금하신가요? $BILLY 가격 예측 페이지는 시장 심리, 과거 추세, 기술 지표를 결합하여 미래 전망을 제공합니다.
면책 조항
이 페이지의 토크노믹스 데이터는 타사 소스에서 가져온 것입니다. MEXC는 그 정확성을 보장하지 않습니다. 투자 전 충분한 조사를 진행하시기 바랍니다.