Beyond Protocol 가격 (BP)
오늘 Beyond Protocol (BP)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. BP에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Beyond Protocol 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 1.74K USD
- Beyond Protocol의 당일 가격 변동 -18.27%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 BP에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 BP 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Beyond Protocol에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Beyond Protocol에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 Beyond Protocol에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Beyond Protocol에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|-18.27%
|30일
|$ 0
|+2.61%
|60일
|$ 0
|+10.75%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Beyond Protocol 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+0.14%
-18.27%
-28.52%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Beyond Protocol was started by Silicon Valley-based technologists in January 2018 to harness the explosive power of merging distributed ledger technology with IoT. Beyond Protocol eliminates hacks and facilitates machine-to-machine value transfer. With security as a given, Beyond Protocol allows us to feel comfortable opening up our devices for collaboration. Using them like threads of yarn, the dreamers among us can weave together inventions we would have not thought to conceive. From the smart phone -- a camera, a touch screen, GPS, an internet connection -- applications were built which revolutionized entire industries (e.g. Uber and Instagram). From Beyond Protocol, mega applications can be engineered on top of any combination of IoT devices: from smart pills to satellites. Imagine a Nest smoke alarm paying a drone to put out a fire, and the drone making micropayments to weather towers along the way to determine the best route. Beyond Protocol sets out to be the ethical language of machines. After over a year of R&D, in early 2019, the Beyond Protocol team put forth the first iterations of its novel technology to a handful of partners. The technology allows its partners, with one line of code, to 1. enable secure message brokering between devices through hardware signatures 2. equip devices with a cryptocurrency and fiat based payment gateway. Beyond seeks to build real, practical solutions for device security and payments from consumers to devices, and soon, among an economy of devices. Beyond envisions a future where good triumphs over evil and technology can work to create an exponentially more safe and more beautiful world.
|1 BP에서 AUD
A$--
|1 BP에서 GBP
￡--
|1 BP에서 EUR
€--
|1 BP에서 USD
$--
|1 BP에서 MYR
RM--
|1 BP에서 TRY
₺--
|1 BP에서 JPY
¥--
|1 BP에서 RUB
₽--
|1 BP에서 INR
₹--
|1 BP에서 IDR
Rp--
|1 BP에서 PHP
₱--
|1 BP에서 EGP
￡E.--
|1 BP에서 BRL
R$--
|1 BP에서 CAD
C$--
|1 BP에서 BDT
৳--
|1 BP에서 NGN
₦--
|1 BP에서 UAH
₴--
|1 BP에서 VES
Bs--
|1 BP에서 PKR
Rs--
|1 BP에서 KZT
₸--
|1 BP에서 THB
฿--
|1 BP에서 TWD
NT$--
|1 BP에서 CHF
Fr--
|1 BP에서 HKD
HK$--
|1 BP에서 MAD
.د.م--