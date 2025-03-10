BESC LLC 가격 (BESC)
오늘 BESC LLC (BESC)의 실시간 가격은 0.707113 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 649.30K USD 입니다. BESC에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 BESC LLC 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 7.41K USD
- BESC LLC의 당일 가격 변동 -2.50%
- 유통 공급량 918.15K USD
MEXC에서 BESC에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 BESC 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 BESC LLC에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0181592906826086.
지난 30일간 BESC LLC에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0876081186.
지난 60일간 BESC LLC에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0876081186.
지난 90일간 BESC LLC에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ -0.0181592906826086
|-2.50%
|30일
|$ +0.0876081186
|+12.39%
|60일
|$ +0.0876081186
|+12.39%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
BESC LLC 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-1.76%
-2.50%
-2.45%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
BESC LLC is a Solana-based cryptocurrency project that integrates real-world business revenue with blockchain technology. The project is centered around a utility token that provides holders with dividends from the profits of Builders Edge Services & Construction, a company specializing in residential and commercial construction services. Beyond revenue sharing, BESC LLC includes an in-house casino and a centralized exchange, expanding its ecosystem. The casino uses the token for gaming, and the exchange facilitates digital asset trading. This multifaceted approach offers diverse use cases for the token, enhancing its utility within the ecosystem. The project's integration with Builders Edge Services & Construction allows token holders to benefit from a non-crypto revenue stream, reducing the volatility typically associated with digital assets. The dividend structure distributes a portion of the company’s profits to token holders, incentivizing long-term participation. BESC LLC leverages Solana’s fast and low-cost transactions to create an efficient and scalable ecosystem that bridges blockchain assets with real-world business operations. The roadmap includes expanding the business-backed crypto model, integrating with more industries, and continually improving financial distribution mechanisms. This unique combination of traditional business backing and blockchain innovation offers a sustainable model for token utility and value creation.
|1 BESC에서 AUD
A$1.11723854
|1 BESC에서 GBP
￡0.54447701
|1 BESC에서 EUR
€0.65054396
|1 BESC에서 USD
$0.707113
|1 BESC에서 MYR
RM3.11836833
|1 BESC에서 TRY
₺25.82376676
|1 BESC에서 JPY
¥104.42644784
|1 BESC에서 RUB
₽62.95427039
|1 BESC에서 INR
₹61.67439586
|1 BESC에서 IDR
Rp11,592.01453872
|1 BESC에서 PHP
₱40.56000168
|1 BESC에서 EGP
￡E.35.80820232
|1 BESC에서 BRL
R$4.1012554
|1 BESC에서 CAD
C$1.01117159
|1 BESC에서 BDT
৳85.88594498
|1 BESC에서 NGN
₦1,069.75590205
|1 BESC에서 UAH
₴29.1330556
|1 BESC에서 VES
Bs45.255232
|1 BESC에서 PKR
Rs197.89971531
|1 BESC에서 KZT
₸346.95913571
|1 BESC에서 THB
฿23.88627714
|1 BESC에서 TWD
NT$23.23573318
|1 BESC에서 CHF
Fr0.61518831
|1 BESC에서 HKD
HK$5.48719688
|1 BESC에서 MAD
.د.م6.87313836
|1 BESC에서 MXN
$14.33318051