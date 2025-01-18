BeFaster Holder Token 가격 (BFHT)
오늘 BeFaster Holder Token (BFHT)의 실시간 가격은 0.007062 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. BFHT에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 BeFaster Holder Token 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 10.30K USD
- BeFaster Holder Token의 당일 가격 변동 +1.47%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 BFHT에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 BFHT 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 BeFaster Holder Token에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.00010239.
지난 30일간 BeFaster Holder Token에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0026362580.
지난 60일간 BeFaster Holder Token에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0095823070.
지난 90일간 BeFaster Holder Token에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.004458345284173559.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ +0.00010239
|+1.47%
|30일
|$ +0.0026362580
|+37.33%
|60일
|$ +0.0095823070
|+135.69%
|90일
|$ +0.004458345284173559
|+171.23%
BeFaster Holder Token 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-0.91%
+1.47%
+33.76%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
BeFaster.fit is a decentralised fitness and lifestyle application that connects the sports world with the crypto world. The stated goal is to increase general crypto-positivity and to get the world's population moving and reward them for it. The sports app is designed as a game and offers a single-player mode where users can increase their own performance and health. In addition, it also offers a multiplayer mode where competitions with other users are possible in dual and multiple variants. The multiplayer mode is possible both in the national currencies and in cryptocurrency. However, the use of a cryptocurrency in challenges or tournaments is more lucrative for the user. In a simple and playful way, BeFaster.fit motivates its users to engage with the crypto world and thus be prepared for the future. BeFaster.fit has implemented two BEP-20 tokens. The PAID (Personal activity internal distribution) is the InApp token and the BFHT (BeFasterHoldertoken), which is considered as an investor token. According to the BeFaster.fit protocol, all BFHT holders can stake their BFHT and participate in the Staking Pool distribution. 50% of the companies revenue are transferred to the Staking Pool and distributed to the staked BFHT on a daily or monthly basis, depending on the source of revenue. Long term stakers receive additional Staking Rewards. Following the BeFaster.fit Multi Currency Option, each holder can decide in which cryptocurrency they would like to receive their personal payout. The distribution can be made in BFHT or other major coins. The name BeFaster.fit describes the principle of the Dapp. The algorhytms developed especially for the app, the anti-cheating and the self-learning mechanisms put the fairness and equality of sporting performance in the foreground. The DApp is available to the public since 14. August 2022.
