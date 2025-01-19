BEEP Coin 가격 (BEEP)
오늘 BEEP Coin (BEEP)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. BEEP에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 BEEP Coin 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 67.24 USD
- BEEP Coin의 당일 가격 변동 +0.30%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 BEEP에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 BEEP 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 BEEP Coin에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 BEEP Coin에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 BEEP Coin에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 BEEP Coin에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|+0.30%
|30일
|$ 0
|-36.24%
|60일
|$ 0
|-50.01%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
BEEP Coin 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
--
+0.30%
-0.39%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
What is the project about? We are a meme community with a flair of sophistication - a decentralized token project that uniquely combines the power of artificial intelligence and a democratic ethos with a fun-loving spirit. We're on a mission to create an engaging, entertaining, and rewarding ecosystem for our community. What makes your project unique? The defining attribute of BEEP lies in its unique "Board of Directors" concept. However, it's no traditional boardroom filled with corporate executives. Instead, BEEP's board hosts AI-powered clones of industry leaders like Elon Musk and Gary Vaynerchuk. This pioneering approach enables BEEP to channel the wisdom and ethos of these industry innovators, promoting informed decision-making while delivering often hilariously profound insights. History of your project. The team is composed of seasoned web3 experts with a genuine passion for fostering decentralized communities. In a sector dominated by serious tech and finance veterans, these founders dared to add a bit of fun into the mix. What started as an inside joke among friends rapidly snowballed into an enthusiastic and dedicated community of meme lovers and crypto enthusiasts, reminiscent of the powerful NFT communities of 2021 What’s next for your project? In just a week, BEEP's community blossomed to a solid 500 participants, contributing to BEEP's liquidity What can your token be used for? The BEEP Coin project is pioneering the development of advanced AI Bots, encompassing: * AI-powered Social Bots, designed for community moderation across platforms such as Discord, Telegram, and other community platforms. * Cutting-edge Meme Bots that facilitate the creation of state-of-the-art memes and meme community templates. * Chart Bots specializing in analyzing the influence of real-world events on asset prices. In the ecosystem, $BEEP coin acts as a payment token, granting access to the ecosystem tools through a burning mechanism.
MEXC는 전 세계 천만 명 이상의 사용자가 신뢰하는 선도적인 암호화폐 거래소입니다. 가장 다양한 토큰 선택, 가장 빠른 토큰 상장, 시장에서 가장 낮은 거래 수수료를 제공하는 거래소로 유명합니다. 지금 MEXC에 가입하여 업계 최고 수준의 유동성과 가장 경쟁력 있는 수수료를 경험해 보세요!
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.
