Bazed Games 가격 (BAZED)
오늘 Bazed Games (BAZED)의 실시간 가격은 0.079158 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 6.04M USD 입니다. BAZED에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Bazed Games 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 26.28K USD
- Bazed Games의 당일 가격 변동 +5.97%
- 유통 공급량 76.47M USD
MEXC에서 BAZED에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 BAZED 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Bazed Games에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.00446141.
지난 30일간 Bazed Games에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0852691875.
지난 60일간 Bazed Games에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0621878863.
지난 90일간 Bazed Games에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.049850000173195235.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ +0.00446141
|+5.97%
|30일
|$ +0.0852691875
|+107.72%
|60일
|$ +0.0621878863
|+78.56%
|90일
|$ +0.049850000173195235
|+170.09%
Bazed Games 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-0.16%
+5.97%
+98.22%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Bazed is a distinguished online casino and player-versus-player (PvP) platform empowered by web3 technology. By delivering an enthralling and in-depth experience for global players, we emphasize community engagement. The ongoing development of our services is significantly influenced by the insights and requirements of our user base. Games DAO, a distinguished Gambling Platform utilizing the innovative technology of the Ethereum blockchain. We take pride in offering an extensive range of gaming adventures, comprising five proprietary games, engineered by our dedicated team. These exclusive Bazed Originals, namely Coin Flip, Jackpot, Dream Towers, and Crash, are fashioned to provide unparalleled excitement. Furthermore, our gaming offerings have been enriched by the addition of assorted slots and table games from premier suppliers. All Bazed Original games undergo stringent examination to maintain the utmost standards of safety, integrity, and fairness. Bazed’s commitment to prioritizing player experience sets it apart. We offer a trustworthy and lawful platform that provides secure and fair gaming. Utilizing the ETH blockchain’s capabilities, we provide novel features such as wagering with non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and handling various cryptocurrencies for deposits and withdrawals. Our fusion of traditional casino gaming with pioneering technology fosters a community-centric experience, making us a one-of-a-kind gaming destination.
MEXC는 전 세계 천만 명 이상의 사용자가 신뢰하는 선도적인 암호화폐 거래소입니다. 가장 다양한 토큰 선택, 가장 빠른 토큰 상장, 시장에서 가장 낮은 거래 수수료를 제공하는 거래소로 유명합니다. 지금 MEXC에 가입하여 업계 최고 수준의 유동성과 가장 경쟁력 있는 수수료를 경험해 보세요!
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.
|1 BAZED에서 AUD
A$0.12348648
|1 BAZED에서 GBP
￡0.06174324
|1 BAZED에서 EUR
€0.07440852
|1 BAZED에서 USD
$0.079158
|1 BAZED에서 MYR
RM0.34908678
|1 BAZED에서 TRY
₺2.74994892
|1 BAZED에서 JPY
¥11.87290842
|1 BAZED에서 RUB
₽7.82160198
|1 BAZED에서 INR
₹6.70230786
|1 BAZED에서 IDR
Rp1,256.47572558
|1 BAZED에서 PHP
₱4.5832482
|1 BAZED에서 EGP
￡E.3.9539421
|1 BAZED에서 BRL
R$0.48128064
|1 BAZED에서 CAD
C$0.11161278
|1 BAZED에서 BDT
৳9.46967154
|1 BAZED에서 NGN
₦127.26310818
|1 BAZED에서 UAH
₴3.2810991
|1 BAZED에서 VES
Bs3.799584
|1 BAZED에서 PKR
Rs22.03679562
|1 BAZED에서 KZT
₸40.2835062
|1 BAZED에서 THB
฿2.6953299
|1 BAZED에서 TWD
NT$2.5647192
|1 BAZED에서 CHF
Fr0.06965904
|1 BAZED에서 HKD
HK$0.61505766
|1 BAZED에서 MAD
.د.م0.78841368