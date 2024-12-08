BasketCoin 가격 (BSKT)
오늘 BasketCoin (BSKT)의 실시간 가격은 0.190488 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 1.40M USD 입니다. BSKT에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 BasketCoin 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 4.75K USD
- BasketCoin의 당일 가격 변동 -0.74%
- 유통 공급량 7.36M USD
MEXC에서 BSKT에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 BSKT 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 BasketCoin에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0014346841565313.
지난 30일간 BasketCoin에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0678904946.
지난 60일간 BasketCoin에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0778470357.
지난 90일간 BasketCoin에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0659159879807959.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ -0.0014346841565313
|-0.74%
|30일
|$ +0.0678904946
|+35.64%
|60일
|$ +0.0778470357
|+40.87%
|90일
|$ +0.0659159879807959
|+52.91%
BasketCoin 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-1.61%
-0.74%
+8.23%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
"Deflationary token, secured with a basket of cryptocurrencies, with the possibility of staking. BasketCoin is: Deflationary, With collateral - covering its value, With the system of repurchase and burning of BSKT tokens. A fee of 2% of the value of each transaction will be taken from the transfer - half is burned out, the other half goes to the staking/reward redistribution pool which indeed speeds up the process of reducing supply. Smart Contract itself assumes that a total of 90% of all BSKT will be burned -> supply will decrease from 21,000,000 to 2,100,000 The BSKT token is secured with a basket of seven cryptocurrencies that cover its value. The security so adopted is intended to ensure a constant and stable increase in the value of tokens. Thanks to the correct match of coins in our basket, its value is less susceptible to fluctuations appearing in the cryptocurrency market. The BSKT token security chart looks like this: Bitcoin (BTC) – responsible for 25% of the value of the coverage, Ethereum (ETH) – responsible for 25% of the coverage value, Polkadot (DOT) – responsible for 10% of the coverage value, Smarkey (SKEY) – responsible for 10% of the coverage value, YfDAI.finance (YF-DAI) – responsible for 10% of the coverage value, USD Coin (USDC) – responsible for 10% of the coverage value, Basketcoin (BSKT) – responsible for 10% of the coverage value. All listed cryptocurrencies that make up the BSKT basket will be used to generate additional profits on platforms such as: Crypto.com (profits of 3%-12% APR), YF-DAI (profits up to 72% APR), Swissborg (profits up to 20% APR), and other decentralised profit-generating platforms in DeFi format. Revenues from these platforms will be used in the repurchase process for the redemption and burning of BSKT tokens, contributing to a significant reduction in supply on the secondary market. 90% of the above profits will be used for repurchase and burnout, while the remaining 10% will be used for ongoing and necessary expenses related"
