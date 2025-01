bane($BANE)이란?

bane has created an all encompassing ecosystem that includes non-crypto as well as crypto users. Our battle royale type game is built with highest quality developers from some of the team that used to work on "Five Nights at Freddy's". bane has developed a strong community of holders and evolved into a first of its kind blockchain based E-Sports Gaming company. From that development, bane has found itself as a business registered in Dubai, creating a business model that is the greatest utility for the project. It aims to be a technologically robust defi project merging the artistically and technically complex world of game development. For all token holders, there is an additional dApp NFT scratch card game that was just released, which connects to users wallets (use official links only) and by holding at least $100 worth of bane tokens, they have a chance at winning prizes daily, including NFTs.

bane ($BANE) 리소스 공식 웹사이트