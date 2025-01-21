Backed Coinbase Global 가격 (BCOIN)
오늘 Backed Coinbase Global (BCOIN)의 실시간 가격은 295.48 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. BCOIN에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Backed Coinbase Global 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 93.49 USD
- Backed Coinbase Global의 당일 가격 변동 0.00%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 BCOIN에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 BCOIN 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Backed Coinbase Global에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.0.
지난 30일간 Backed Coinbase Global에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +17.7790611480.
지난 60일간 Backed Coinbase Global에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -22.6496943720.
지난 90일간 Backed Coinbase Global에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +81.76.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0.0
|0.00%
|30일
|$ +17.7790611480
|+6.02%
|60일
|$ -22.6496943720
|-7.66%
|90일
|$ +81.76
|+38.26%
Backed Coinbase Global 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
0.00%
0.00%
+14.18%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
What is the project about? Backed brings real-world assets (RWAs) such as stocks or ETFs to blockchain rails. For example, our product bCOIN is a tracker certificate issued as an ERC-20 token. bCOIN tracks the price of Coinbase Global Inc. and it is designed to give eligible cryptocurrency market participants regulatory-compliant access to the stock price of Coinbase. What makes your project unique? Backed issues permissionless tokens (bTokens) that represent ownership of structured products. Backed tokens are 1:1 backed by the underlying assets, held by Swiss third-party custodians, and are bankruptcy remote book-entry securities. History of your project. Backed was incorporated in 2021 in Switzerland due to the regulatory clarity the Swiss DLT Act provided to the project. Backed released its first tokenized product on Ethereum in early Q1 2023. Backed now supports issuance and redemption on many different blockchains. What’s next for your project? Backed is working to create the standard for tokenization with a network of protocols benefitting from RWAs on-chain. What can your token be used for? Backed enables clients to access sustainable, low-risk yields while keeping their funds entirely on-chain. There is no need to go through TradFi onboarding processes or off-ramp crypto to fiat. bTokens are utilized by the likes of Gnosis, Angle Protocol, Ribbon Finance, Aragon, and Blueberry to name a few. Disclaimer: bC3 is not licensed by or affiliated to Coinbase Global Inc., and it bears no responsibility to it. Backed DOES NOT sell its tokens to U.S. Persons or for the account or benefit of U.S. Persons, and tokens are not marketed, offered, or solicited in the U.S. or in any other prohibited jurisdiction. For a full list of prohibited and restricted countries and review of legal documentation, please visit https://www.backedassets.fi/legal-documentation
MEXC는 전 세계 천만 명 이상의 사용자가 신뢰하는 선도적인 암호화폐 거래소입니다. 가장 다양한 토큰 선택, 가장 빠른 토큰 상장, 시장에서 가장 낮은 거래 수수료를 제공하는 거래소로 유명합니다. 지금 MEXC에 가입하여 업계 최고 수준의 유동성과 가장 경쟁력 있는 수수료를 경험해 보세요!
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.
|1 BCOIN에서 AUD
A$472.768
|1 BCOIN에서 GBP
￡239.3388
|1 BCOIN에서 EUR
€283.6608
|1 BCOIN에서 USD
$295.48
|1 BCOIN에서 MYR
RM1,320.7956
|1 BCOIN에서 TRY
₺10,516.1332
|1 BCOIN에서 JPY
¥45,902.818
|1 BCOIN에서 RUB
₽29,840.5252
|1 BCOIN에서 INR
₹25,514.698
|1 BCOIN에서 IDR
Rp4,843,933.6512
|1 BCOIN에서 PHP
₱17,256.032
|1 BCOIN에서 EGP
￡E.14,865.5988
|1 BCOIN에서 BRL
R$1,781.7444
|1 BCOIN에서 CAD
C$425.4912
|1 BCOIN에서 BDT
৳36,027.8764
|1 BCOIN에서 NGN
₦459,530.496
|1 BCOIN에서 UAH
₴12,478.1204
|1 BCOIN에서 VES
Bs15,955.92
|1 BCOIN에서 PKR
Rs82,397.5528
|1 BCOIN에서 KZT
₸156,752.14
|1 BCOIN에서 THB
฿10,072.9132
|1 BCOIN에서 TWD
NT$9,647.422
|1 BCOIN에서 CHF
Fr265.932
|1 BCOIN에서 HKD
HK$2,298.8344
|1 BCOIN에서 MAD
.د.م2,960.7096