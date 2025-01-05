BabyDogeARMY 가격 (ARMY)
오늘 BabyDogeARMY (ARMY)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. ARMY에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 BabyDogeARMY 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 7.90 USD
- BabyDogeARMY의 당일 가격 변동 -0.37%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 ARMY에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 ARMY 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 BabyDogeARMY에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 BabyDogeARMY에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 BabyDogeARMY에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 BabyDogeARMY에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|-0.37%
|30일
|$ 0
|-4.89%
|60일
|$ 0
|+27.73%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
BabyDogeARMY 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
--
-0.37%
+0.68%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
What is the project about? BabyDogeARMY was created by BabyDoge lovers to bring together the largest and most beautiful community in history and show their true power. In this direction, we will create the BabyDogeARMY Meeting dApp and a metaverse universe in which we exist with NFTs, each unique from the other. What makes your project unique? BabyDogeARMY is regularly trending on Twitter and other social networks. It is currently thought to have more than 1 million real followers and supporters. With the BabyDogeARMY meeting dApp, we will bring this family together around the world. In addition, we will give them a new identity in the metaverse universe we have established. History of your project. We are the first holders of BabyDogeCoin. Actually the project team were killing the project but our lives changed with ElonMusk's BabyDooDoo tweet. It was truly a historic moment and I hope it will be documented in the future. However, BabyDogeARMY is a very loving and special community. A family that believed in the same dream and fought for it. We want to bring this family together and be together for world problems. What’s next for your project? A very clean and realistic roadmap has been prepared. First of all, we would like to complete our listings in order to ensure financial price stability and strengthen the community. In the background, the development of the BabyDogeARMY meeting dApp continues. In short, our first steps will be exchange listings and BabyDogeARMY meeting dApp. What can your token be used for? BabyDogeARMY dApp hosts interactive ways to meet new people using artificial intelligence. Build your BabyDogeARMY profile. ( Wallets holding at least 1 BabyDogeARMY token will be able to become a member in order to protect our family and ensure security and it will be mandatory to do KYC**) Open your location and match with our family members around you. There will be a global search option for our family members from all over the world to meet an
MEXC는 전 세계 천만 명 이상의 사용자가 신뢰하는 선도적인 암호화폐 거래소입니다. 가장 다양한 토큰 선택, 가장 빠른 토큰 상장, 시장에서 가장 낮은 거래 수수료를 제공하는 거래소로 유명합니다. 지금 MEXC에 가입하여 업계 최고 수준의 유동성과 가장 경쟁력 있는 수수료를 경험해 보세요!
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.
|1 ARMY에서 AUD
A$--
|1 ARMY에서 GBP
￡--
|1 ARMY에서 EUR
€--
|1 ARMY에서 USD
$--
|1 ARMY에서 MYR
RM--
|1 ARMY에서 TRY
₺--
|1 ARMY에서 JPY
¥--
|1 ARMY에서 RUB
₽--
|1 ARMY에서 INR
₹--
|1 ARMY에서 IDR
Rp--
|1 ARMY에서 PHP
₱--
|1 ARMY에서 EGP
￡E.--
|1 ARMY에서 BRL
R$--
|1 ARMY에서 CAD
C$--
|1 ARMY에서 BDT
৳--
|1 ARMY에서 NGN
₦--
|1 ARMY에서 UAH
₴--
|1 ARMY에서 VES
Bs--
|1 ARMY에서 PKR
Rs--
|1 ARMY에서 KZT
₸--
|1 ARMY에서 THB
฿--
|1 ARMY에서 TWD
NT$--
|1 ARMY에서 CHF
Fr--
|1 ARMY에서 HKD
HK$--
|1 ARMY에서 MAD
.د.م--