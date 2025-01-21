Baby X 가격 (BABYX)
오늘 Baby X (BABYX)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. BABYX에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Baby X 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 156.80 USD
- Baby X의 당일 가격 변동 +1.68%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 BABYX에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 BABYX 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Baby X에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Baby X에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 Baby X에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Baby X에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|+1.68%
|30일
|$ 0
|-8.57%
|60일
|$ 0
|-17.79%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Baby X 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
--
+1.68%
+3.06%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Welcome to the world of Baby X, where innovation meets humor in the realm of cryptocurrency. Inspired by the visionary Elon Musk and his son, Baby X ($BABYX) is not just any meme coin; it's a revolution in the making. At its core, Baby X aims to redefine the boundaries of what a meme coin can achieve. We believe that laughter and technology go hand in hand, and through this project, we seek to create a vibrant community that thrives on both. Our mission is to bring joy, innovation, and financial empowerment to all those who join us on this exciting journey. But what sets Baby X apart from the rest? It's the perfect blend of cutting-edge technology and a sense of humor that will leave you in stitches. Our team of brilliant minds has meticulously crafted a token that not only brings a smile to your face but also offers a secure and efficient platform for transactions. With Baby X, we introduce a unique ecosystem that encourages creativity and rewards community engagement. Holders of $BABYX will have exclusive access to a meme marketplace, where they can buy, sell, and trade the most hilarious and iconic memes. Imagine owning a piece of internet history while also benefiting from the potential growth of the token. But that's not all. We understand the importance of giving back to the community that supports us. A percentage of every transaction will be allocated to charitable causes, ensuring that our impact extends beyond the realm of cryptocurrency. Together, we can make a difference while having a good laugh. Join us on this extraordinary adventure as we redefine the meme coin landscape. Baby X is not just a token; it's a movement that celebrates the fusion of technology and humor. Together, we will build a community that thrives on laughter, innovation, and financial empowerment. Get ready to embrace the future of meme coins with Baby X ($BABYX). Let's revolutionize the world, one meme at a time!
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.
|1 BABYX에서 AUD
A$--
|1 BABYX에서 GBP
￡--
|1 BABYX에서 EUR
€--
|1 BABYX에서 USD
$--
|1 BABYX에서 MYR
RM--
|1 BABYX에서 TRY
₺--
|1 BABYX에서 JPY
¥--
|1 BABYX에서 RUB
₽--
|1 BABYX에서 INR
₹--
|1 BABYX에서 IDR
Rp--
|1 BABYX에서 PHP
₱--
|1 BABYX에서 EGP
￡E.--
|1 BABYX에서 BRL
R$--
|1 BABYX에서 CAD
C$--
|1 BABYX에서 BDT
৳--
|1 BABYX에서 NGN
₦--
|1 BABYX에서 UAH
₴--
|1 BABYX에서 VES
Bs--
|1 BABYX에서 PKR
Rs--
|1 BABYX에서 KZT
₸--
|1 BABYX에서 THB
฿--
|1 BABYX에서 TWD
NT$--
|1 BABYX에서 CHF
Fr--
|1 BABYX에서 HKD
HK$--
|1 BABYX에서 MAD
.د.م--