Baby Broccoli (BABYBROCCOLI) 정보
BabyBroccoli (BabyBroccoli) is a fun and community-driven meme token inspired by CZ’s dog, Broccoli. Designed for entertainment and engagement, the token brings together meme enthusiasts and crypto lovers from around the world. While its primary goal is to foster a strong community, future developments may introduce innovative utilities, potentially incorporating AI-driven features or Telegram mini-app integrations. BabyBroccoli operates on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC).
How Does BabyBroccoli Token Work?
BabyBroccoli is a standard BEP-20 token on the Binance Smart Chain. While it currently functions as a pure meme token, its team has hinted at possible expansions, including AI-powered utilities or Telegram-based applications.
BabyBroccoli Tokenomics The total supply of BabyBroccoli Coin is 1 billion tokens (1,000,000,000 BabyBroccoli). The distribution is structured as follows:
25% of the total supply was sent to the BabyDoge multi-signature wallet. 20% was added to the PancakeSwap Liquidity Pool (V3). 20% was automatically placed in the BabyDoge Swap Pool after bonding from puppy.fun platform. The rest of the supply remains in circulation, fuelling community-driven initiatives, marketing efforts, and potential future developments.
Who Created BabyBroccoli? BabyBroccoli was created by meme lovers for meme lovers. The team consists of dedicated crypto enthusiasts who share a passion for blockchain, memes, and building an engaging community. While the core team remains pseudonymous, their focus is on entertainment, viral growth, and potential innovation in the meme coin space.
Where Can I Buy BabyBroccoli (BabyBroccoli)? As of now, BabyBroccoli Token is available for trading on decentralized exchanges (DEXs):
- PancakeSwap V3
- BabyDoge Swap
What’s Next for BabyBroccoli?
While BabyBroccoli Token currently thrives as a community-first meme token, its roadmap suggests potential expansion into AI-related utilities or Telegram-based mini-apps. Whether it remains a pure meme token or evolves into a utility-driven project, one thing is certain—the community plays a crucial role in its growth and success.
Baby Broccoli (BABYBROCCOLI) 토크노믹스 및 가격 분석
시가총액, 공급량, FDV, 가격 내역 등 Baby Broccoli (BABYBROCCOLI)의 주요 토크노믹스 및 가격 데이터를 살펴보세요. 토큰의 현재 가치와 시장 포지션을 한눈에 파악할 수 있습니다.
Baby Broccoli (BABYBROCCOLI) 토크노믹스: 주요 지표 설명 및 사용 사례
Baby Broccoli (BABYBROCCOLI) 토크노믹스의 장기적인 가치, 지속가능성, 잠재력을 분석하는 데 필수적입니다.
주요 지표 및 계산 방법:
총 공급량:
생성되었거나 생성될 BABYBROCCOLI 토큰의 최대 개수입니다.
유통량:
현재 시중에 거래되고 있는 토큰 및 대중이 보유한 토큰량입니다.
최대 공급량:
BABYBROCCOLI 토큰의 총 수량에 대한 상한입니다.
FDV (완전희석가치평가):
현재 가격 × 최대 공급량으로 계산되며, 모든 토큰이 유통되는 경우 총 시가총액을 예상합니다.
인플레이션율:
새로운 토큰이 얼마나 빨리 도입되는지를 반영하며, 희소성과 장기적인 가격 변동에 영향을 줍니다.
이러한 지표가 트레이더에게 중요한 이유는 무엇입니까?
높은 유통량 = 유동성이 더 높습니다.
제한된 최대 공급량 + 낮은 인플레이션 = 장기적인 가격 상승 가능성.
투명한 토큰 분배 = 프로젝트에 대한 신뢰도를 높이고 중앙 집중식 제어의 위험을 낮춥니다.
높은 FDV 및 현재 시가총액이 낮은 경우 = 고평가 신호일 수 있습니다.
이제 BABYBROCCOLI의 토크노믹스를 이해하셨으니, BABYBROCCOLI 토큰의 실시간 가격을 살펴보세요!
BABYBROCCOLI 가격 예측
BABYBROCCOLI 시세가 어디로 향할지 궁금하신가요? BABYBROCCOLI 가격 예측 페이지는 시장 심리, 과거 추세, 기술 지표를 결합하여 미래 전망을 제공합니다.
