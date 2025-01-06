Axelar Wrapped Ether 가격 (AXLETH)
오늘 Axelar Wrapped Ether (AXLETH)의 실시간 가격은 3,628.7 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. AXLETH에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Axelar Wrapped Ether 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 9.44K USD
- Axelar Wrapped Ether의 당일 가격 변동 -0.21%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 AXLETH에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 AXLETH 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Axelar Wrapped Ether에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -7.842111502842.
지난 30일간 Axelar Wrapped Ether에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -357.6247141500.
지난 60일간 Axelar Wrapped Ether에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +1,330.6127203100.
지난 90일간 Axelar Wrapped Ether에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +1,145.7081190527553.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ -7.842111502842
|-0.21%
|30일
|$ -357.6247141500
|-9.85%
|60일
|$ +1,330.6127203100
|+36.67%
|90일
|$ +1,145.7081190527553
|+46.14%
Axelar Wrapped Ether 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+0.01%
-0.21%
+8.74%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
What is the project about? axlETH is a wrapped, multi-chain representation of Ethereum. For each unit of axlETH, there is a unit of ETH locked in an Axelar Gateway on Ethereum. axlETH is secured by a dynamic validator set running delegated Proof-of-Stake, which holds key shares in the Axelar Gateways via multi-party cryptography. Acquire axlETH in three ways: Swap via liquid pairs on any of the DEXs listed here. Swap via Squid, a cross-chain liquidity router built on Axelar. Mint via Satellite, a cross-chain bridge built by Axelar How is axlETH secured? Like all Axelar-wrapped assets, axlETH's security depends on a dynamic validator set (numbering 75 at this writing), running delegated proof-of-stake. In other words, Axelar secures cross-chain communication using the same approach as many of the chains it connects. Units of axlETH are minted when a user deposits USDC into a Gateway contract on the Ethereum chain. Axelar's decentralized validator set secures these Gateways via key shares in a multiparty cryptography scheme. Here's a brief explanation of Gateways and how they are secured, from the "Learn More" section of the Axelar documentation: Once a cross-chain message is initiated by a dApp user, its first stop is to interact with an Axelar Gateway. On each chain connected to Axelar network, a Gateway is deployed. On EVM chains, it is a smart contract address. On Cosmos and other non-EVM chains, it is an application with logic and the ability to communicate with Axelar network. This Gateway is used to receive messages from a connected dApp and send them into the Axelar network for routing to any connected chain. The Gateway is controlled by a key, which is held jointly by all Axelar validators. This is accomplished through a multiparty cryptography scheme, where the key is divided into many pieces, called key shares. Each validator holds many key shares, and the amount of shares is dictated by the amount AXL tokens staked with the validator.
MEXC는 전 세계 천만 명 이상의 사용자가 신뢰하는 선도적인 암호화폐 거래소입니다. 가장 다양한 토큰 선택, 가장 빠른 토큰 상장, 시장에서 가장 낮은 거래 수수료를 제공하는 거래소로 유명합니다. 지금 MEXC에 가입하여 업계 최고 수준의 유동성과 가장 경쟁력 있는 수수료를 경험해 보세요!
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.
|1 AXLETH에서 AUD
A$5,805.92
|1 AXLETH에서 GBP
￡2,902.96
|1 AXLETH에서 EUR
€3,519.839
|1 AXLETH에서 USD
$3,628.7
|1 AXLETH에서 MYR
RM16,329.15
|1 AXLETH에서 TRY
₺128,238.258
|1 AXLETH에서 JPY
¥569,887.335
|1 AXLETH에서 RUB
₽398,032.103
|1 AXLETH에서 INR
₹311,233.599
|1 AXLETH에서 IDR
Rp58,527,411.161
|1 AXLETH에서 PHP
₱211,190.34
|1 AXLETH에서 EGP
￡E.184,483.108
|1 AXLETH에서 BRL
R$22,425.366
|1 AXLETH에서 CAD
C$5,225.328
|1 AXLETH에서 BDT
৳440,161.31
|1 AXLETH에서 NGN
₦5,608,482.433
|1 AXLETH에서 UAH
₴152,659.409
|1 AXLETH에서 VES
Bs188,692.4
|1 AXLETH에서 PKR
Rs1,008,778.6
|1 AXLETH에서 KZT
₸1,900,821.921
|1 AXLETH에서 THB
฿125,117.576
|1 AXLETH에서 TWD
NT$119,456.804
|1 AXLETH에서 CHF
Fr3,265.83
|1 AXLETH에서 HKD
HK$28,194.999
|1 AXLETH에서 MAD
.د.م36,504.722