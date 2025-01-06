Axelar Bridged USDC 가격 (AXLUSDC)
오늘 Axelar Bridged USDC (AXLUSDC)의 실시간 가격은 1.001 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. AXLUSDC에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Axelar Bridged USDC 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 5.16M USD
- Axelar Bridged USDC의 당일 가격 변동 +0.06%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 AXLUSDC에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 AXLUSDC 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Axelar Bridged USDC에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.000613.
지난 30일간 Axelar Bridged USDC에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0012644632.
지난 60일간 Axelar Bridged USDC에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0013499486.
지난 90일간 Axelar Bridged USDC에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.000513921163581.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ +0.000613
|+0.06%
|30일
|$ -0.0012644632
|-0.12%
|60일
|$ -0.0013499486
|-0.13%
|90일
|$ +0.000513921163581
|+0.05%
Axelar Bridged USDC 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+0.07%
+0.06%
+0.07%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
What is the project about? axlUSDC is a wrapped, multi-chain representation of USDC, a dollar stablecoin. For each unit of axlUSDC, there is a unit of USDC locked in an Axelar Gateway on Ethereum. axlUSDC is secured by a dynamic validator set running delegated Proof-of-Stake, which holds key shares in the Axelar Gateways via multi-party cryptography. Acquire axlUSDC in three ways: Swap via liquid pairs on any of the DEXs listed here. Swap via Squid, a cross-chain liquidity router built on Axelar. Mint via Satellite, a cross-chain bridge built by Axelar What can your token be used for? USDC is the ticker for USD Coin. It's a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar, issued by Circle, a US company. So, what is axlUSDC, why do we need it, and how can you get it? This post will briefly explain. USDC is issued on Ethereum – but dApps and users in other ecosystems also value the stablecoin's properties. Many of them use axlUSDC, a wrapped version of USDC that can travel between chains, as a multi-chain stablecoin. In brief, axlUSDC is generated via cross-chain bridges. These dApps accept a deposit of USDC at an Axelar Gateway on Ethereum, and mint an equivalent amount of axlUSDC on the destination chain (minus fees). Two key points to understand what axlUSDC is and how it can be used: For every unit of axlUSDC, there is a unit of USDC locked in a Gateway on Ethereum. Once minted, axlUSDC can flow from chain to chain, without going back through Ethereum. Gateway addresses on various EVM chains and the token addresses of axlUSDC on various chains are listed in the Axelar docs, here.
