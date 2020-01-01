Avian Labs (AVI) 토크노믹스
Why Solana? Why Avian Labs?
Solana is the blockchain of choice for innovators and visionaries. Known for its lightning-fast transactions, low fees, and unparalleled scalability, Solana is revolutionizing how decentralized applications (dApps) are built and used. At Avian Labs, we harness the full potential of Solana to deliver a suite of powerful tools that empower users to take control of their financial future.
Our Core Offerings:
Avi-Swap: Experience seamless token swaps with Solana’s unmatched speed and efficiency. Avi-Swap makes trading on Solana as quick and cost-effective as it should be.
Avi-Escrow: Built on Solana’s secure and transparent infrastructure, our escrow service ensures safe and reliable project management and milestone payments.
Avi-Veil: Leverage Solana’s high throughput and low latency to anonymize your transactions with ease, protecting your privacy without sacrificing speed or cost.
AVI Token: At the heart of the Avian Labs ecosystem is the AVI token, purpose-built for the Solana network, offering governance, rewards, and utility across all our services.
AviBot: Take advantage of Solana’s capabilities on the go with AviBot, our versatile Telegram bot, giving you instant access to swaps, escrows, and more, directly from your mobile device.
Solana-Powered Excellence:
At Avian Labs, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible on the Solana blockchain. Our platform is designed to provide not just tools, but a complete ecosystem where users can fully leverage the advantages of Solana. Whether it’s lightning-fast swaps, secure escrow services, or private transactions, Avian Labs is your trusted partner on Solana.
Leading the Solana Ecosystem:
We’re not just building on Solana—we’re shaping its future. Avian Labs is dedicated to becoming the cornerstone of the Solana ecosystem, offering unparalleled solutions that are as scalable and resilient as the network itself. Our products are meticulously crafted to meet the needs of both individual users and enterprise-level clients, making us the go-to choice for anyone looking to harness the power of Solana.
시가총액, 공급량, FDV, 가격 내역 등 Avian Labs (AVI)의 주요 토크노믹스 및 가격 데이터를 살펴보세요. 토큰의 현재 가치와 시장 포지션을 한눈에 파악할 수 있습니다.
Avian Labs (AVI) 토크노믹스: 주요 지표 설명 및 사용 사례
Avian Labs (AVI) 토크노믹스의 장기적인 가치, 지속가능성, 잠재력을 분석하는 데 필수적입니다.
주요 지표 및 계산 방법:
총 공급량:
생성되었거나 생성될 AVI 토큰의 최대 개수입니다.
유통량:
현재 시중에 거래되고 있는 토큰 및 대중이 보유한 토큰량입니다.
최대 공급량:
AVI 토큰의 총 수량에 대한 상한입니다.
FDV (완전희석가치평가):
현재 가격 × 최대 공급량으로 계산되며, 모든 토큰이 유통되는 경우 총 시가총액을 예상합니다.
인플레이션율:
새로운 토큰이 얼마나 빨리 도입되는지를 반영하며, 희소성과 장기적인 가격 변동에 영향을 줍니다.
이러한 지표가 트레이더에게 중요한 이유는 무엇입니까?
높은 유통량 = 유동성이 더 높습니다.
제한된 최대 공급량 + 낮은 인플레이션 = 장기적인 가격 상승 가능성.
투명한 토큰 분배 = 프로젝트에 대한 신뢰도를 높이고 중앙 집중식 제어의 위험을 낮춥니다.
높은 FDV 및 현재 시가총액이 낮은 경우 = 고평가 신호일 수 있습니다.
이제 AVI의 토크노믹스를 이해하셨으니, AVI 토큰의 실시간 가격을 살펴보세요!
AVI 가격 예측
AVI 시세가 어디로 향할지 궁금하신가요? AVI 가격 예측 페이지는 시장 심리, 과거 추세, 기술 지표를 결합하여 미래 전망을 제공합니다.
