Avian Labs 가격 (AVI)
오늘 Avian Labs (AVI)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 8.13K USD 입니다. AVI에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Avian Labs 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 10.73 USD
- Avian Labs의 당일 가격 변동 -2.62%
- 유통 공급량 1.00B USD
MEXC에서 AVI에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 AVI 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Avian Labs에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Avian Labs에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 Avian Labs에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Avian Labs에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|-2.62%
|30일
|$ 0
|-5.69%
|60일
|$ 0
|-38.83%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Avian Labs 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-0.51%
-2.62%
+11.05%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Why Solana? Why Avian Labs? Solana is the blockchain of choice for innovators and visionaries. Known for its lightning-fast transactions, low fees, and unparalleled scalability, Solana is revolutionizing how decentralized applications (dApps) are built and used. At Avian Labs, we harness the full potential of Solana to deliver a suite of powerful tools that empower users to take control of their financial future. Our Core Offerings: Avi-Swap: Experience seamless token swaps with Solana’s unmatched speed and efficiency. Avi-Swap makes trading on Solana as quick and cost-effective as it should be. Avi-Escrow: Built on Solana’s secure and transparent infrastructure, our escrow service ensures safe and reliable project management and milestone payments. Avi-Veil: Leverage Solana’s high throughput and low latency to anonymize your transactions with ease, protecting your privacy without sacrificing speed or cost. AVI Token: At the heart of the Avian Labs ecosystem is the AVI token, purpose-built for the Solana network, offering governance, rewards, and utility across all our services. AviBot: Take advantage of Solana’s capabilities on the go with AviBot, our versatile Telegram bot, giving you instant access to swaps, escrows, and more, directly from your mobile device. Solana-Powered Excellence: At Avian Labs, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible on the Solana blockchain. Our platform is designed to provide not just tools, but a complete ecosystem where users can fully leverage the advantages of Solana. Whether it’s lightning-fast swaps, secure escrow services, or private transactions, Avian Labs is your trusted partner on Solana. Leading the Solana Ecosystem: We’re not just building on Solana—we’re shaping its future. Avian Labs is dedicated to becoming the cornerstone of the Solana ecosystem, offering unparalleled solutions that are as scalable and resilient as the network itself. Our products are meticulously crafted to meet the needs of both individual users and enterprise-level clients, making us the go-to choice for anyone looking to harness the power of Solana.
