AutoMiningToken 가격 (AMT)
오늘 AutoMiningToken (AMT)의 실시간 가격은 0.145505 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. AMT에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 AutoMiningToken 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 1.86 USD
- AutoMiningToken의 당일 가격 변동 +2.35%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 AMT에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 AMT 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 AutoMiningToken에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0033356.
지난 30일간 AutoMiningToken에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0110839888.
지난 60일간 AutoMiningToken에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0091703653.
지난 90일간 AutoMiningToken에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.04267881247109701.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ +0.0033356
|+2.35%
|30일
|$ -0.0110839888
|-7.61%
|60일
|$ +0.0091703653
|+6.30%
|90일
|$ +0.04267881247109701
|+41.51%
AutoMiningToken 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-0.00%
+2.35%
-0.69%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
1. AutoMiningToken aims to democratize bitcoin mining. For this, a bitcoin mining ecosystem was tokenized so that everyone can invest in mining just by holding the token (AMT) in their wallet, receiving daily and proportional income in BTCB. It is a synthetic bitcoin token, from the BSC network, which can be bought and sold on PancakeSwap. 2. Yields are distributed through a portfolio programmed for this purpose, with a smart contract immutable and public, without keeping the investor's money in custody. This is not about renting terahash or cloud mining. In fact, receiving BTCB is independent of the will of a person or company, but of the smart contract programming. In addition, the project has more than 35 BTCB in the Warranty Vault (a number that constantly increases according to the distribution of mined bitcoins) and a blocked liquidity of US $1 million for 2 years. 3. The AMT project was officially launched in September 2022 with approximately 800 mining machines. With the entry of new investors, this number was already approaching 2400 active machines at the beginning of 2023. 4. The next step will be to connect even more machines to the ecosystem, making one more token issuance. This is because all AMT issuance depends on terahash backing (new tokens are only issued when there is terahash to support them). More machines, more earnings. 5. AMT is useful for those who want to invest in bitcoin, as it generates passive, daily and proportional income in BTCB. The AMT facilitates the investment in bitcoin mining, because it assumes all the operational and bureaucratic part of the activity. Investors in AMT do not have to worry about buying, importing and maintaining mining machines, nor do they have to worry about renting space, machine cooling equipment, employee salaries, taxes, high electricity costs. It is up to the investor to just buy and hold the AMT token, verifying their daily bitcoin yields increase, as programmed in the project's smart contracts.
|1 AMT에서 AUD
A$0.23426305
|1 AMT에서 GBP
￡0.11785905
|1 AMT에서 EUR
€0.14113985
|1 AMT에서 USD
$0.145505
|1 AMT에서 MYR
RM0.6547725
|1 AMT에서 TRY
₺5.1654275
|1 AMT에서 JPY
¥22.9781496
|1 AMT에서 RUB
₽14.84005495
|1 AMT에서 INR
₹12.59636785
|1 AMT에서 IDR
Rp2,385.3274872
|1 AMT에서 PHP
₱8.53386825
|1 AMT에서 EGP
￡E.7.3392722
|1 AMT에서 BRL
R$0.88030525
|1 AMT에서 CAD
C$0.20807215
|1 AMT에서 BDT
৳17.69777315
|1 AMT에서 NGN
₦225.93870895
|1 AMT에서 UAH
₴6.15631655
|1 AMT에서 VES
Bs7.711765
|1 AMT에서 PKR
Rs40.5755243
|1 AMT에서 KZT
₸77.2311439
|1 AMT에서 THB
฿5.0519336
|1 AMT에서 TWD
NT$4.80020995
|1 AMT에서 CHF
Fr0.13240955
|1 AMT에서 HKD
HK$1.1320289
|1 AMT에서 MAD
.د.م1.46523535