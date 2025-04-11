AutoAir AI 가격 (AAI)
오늘 AutoAir AI (AAI)의 실시간 가격은 0.00169783 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 56.45K USD 입니다. AAI에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 AutoAir AI 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 -- USD
- AutoAir AI의 당일 가격 변동 -3.00%
- 유통 공급량 33.25M USD
MEXC에서 AAI에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 AAI 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 AutoAir AI에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 AutoAir AI에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0005905753.
지난 60일간 AutoAir AI에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0011713232.
지난 90일간 AutoAir AI에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.009157342059202538.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|-3.00%
|30일
|$ -0.0005905753
|-34.78%
|60일
|$ -0.0011713232
|-68.98%
|90일
|$ -0.009157342059202538
|-84.35%
AutoAir AI 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
--
-3.00%
-19.33%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
What is AutoAir AI? AutoAir AI is an innovation Telegram bot revolutionizing the way users engage with airdrops in the cryptocurrency space. Leveraged AI technology, AutoAir AI simplifies the process of discovering and participating in airdrops across various blockchain networks. By utilizing advanced technology, AutoAir AI enables users to effortlessly navigate the complex landscape of decentralized finance (DeFi) and access exclusive token rewards with ease. What makes AutoAir AI Unique? What sets AutoAir AI apart is its strategic blend of cutting-edge technology and user-centric design. Unlike traditional airdrop platforms, AutoAir AI employs sophisticated algorithms to streamline the airdrop hunting experience, ensuring users never miss out on lucrative opportunities. Additionally, its intuitive interface and seamless integration with Telegram provide users with unparalleled convenience, allowing them to engage with airdrops anytime, anywhere. What’s Next for AutoAir AI? Looking ahead, AutoAir AI is committed to continuous innovation and expansion. The team behind AutoAir AI is dedicated to enhancing the platform's functionality and user experience through ongoing development and updates. Future plans include the integration of new blockchain networks, further optimization of AI algorithms, and the introduction of advanced features to empower users in their DeFi journey. What can AutoAir AI (AAI) Be Used For? AutoAir AI (AAI) serves as the native governance token of the platform, offering holders various benefits and utilities within the AutoAir AI ecosystem. Holders of AAI have the opportunity to participate in governance decisions, earn rewards through staking and liquidity provision, and unlock exclusive features and privileges. Additionally, AAI can be used to access premium services, pay transaction fees, and airdrops facilitated by the platform. With its innovative approach to airdrop farming and commitment to empowering users in the DeFi space, AutoAir AI continues to lead the way towards a more accessible and inclusive crypto ecosystem.
