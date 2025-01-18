Athena DexFi 가격 (ATHX)
오늘 Athena DexFi (ATHX)의 실시간 가격은 0.066633 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. ATHX에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Athena DexFi 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 227.88 USD
- Athena DexFi의 당일 가격 변동 -0.11%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 ATHX에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 ATHX 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Athena DexFi에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Athena DexFi에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0522749944.
지난 60일간 Athena DexFi에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0437126806.
지난 90일간 Athena DexFi에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.030035995668491476.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|-0.11%
|30일
|$ +0.0522749944
|+78.45%
|60일
|$ +0.0437126806
|+65.60%
|90일
|$ +0.030035995668491476
|+82.07%
Athena DexFi 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
--
-0.11%
+146.70%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Athena DexFi emerges as an investment platform dedicated to less experienced investors in the world of cryptocurrencies and investments. Its distinctive feature lies in the opportunity to participate in investments, presales, or trading contracts managed entirely by third parties. Designed for investment funds or traders who securely manage their clients' funds, the platform ensures that managers do not have complete control, preventing movements outside the platform and unspecified purchases. Users can participate using USDT BEP20, avoiding the need to create wallets on other chains or personally sell tokens, and they will receive returns already converted into USDT BEP20 without further action required. On Athena DexFi, fees are solely based on user earnings, with no charges for participation or in case of no profit, with a percentage of profits allocated to the manager and the platform. This system promotes the advancement of only the best managers, incentivizing them to continuously improve. Fees increase based on the level achieved, which can be enhanced by locking ATH, the platform's native token. In addition to presales, users can access decentralized trading contracts that allow them to follow their favorite traders, similar to copytrading. Among the advanced features of these contracts are limit orders, stop loss, stop market, and lending. Every user has the opportunity to open their own contract, and every manager has a trackable history on the blockchain. On Athena, one cannot claim to be skilled unless they truly are.
