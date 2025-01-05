AstraZion 가격 (AZNT)
오늘 AstraZion (AZNT)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. AZNT에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 AstraZion 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 239.60 USD
- AstraZion의 당일 가격 변동 -1.38%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 AZNT에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 AZNT 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 AstraZion에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 AstraZion에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 AstraZion에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 AstraZion에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|-1.38%
|30일
|$ 0
|-32.83%
|60일
|$ 0
|-10.47%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
AstraZion 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+0.22%
-1.38%
-7.76%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
The AZNT Token is the first cryptocurrency token designed to adapt to changing market conditions and rules, and its users have ultimate control over it. It is a platform that values human life, as indicated by its tagline, "Being Human is Given, but Maintaining Our Humanity is a Choice." "By keeping our word, we hope to meet the basic human needs of people who don't have a place to live, no one to turn to for help, and no resources with which to meet their basic human needs." The AZNT Token is a TRC-20 token, which is the token standard used by Tron. We've noticed that investors are looking for new fair launch tokens that will allow them to maximize their profits in a short period. We chose Tron, however, to indicate to our users that they are our primary emphasis. As a result, our cryptocurrency will be more stable and likely to survive than existing centralized and distributed cryptographic forms of money. Mission Our client base and expansion objectives are vigorously sought by empowering newcomers and developing a strong community commitment to foster trust and address any problems that may emerge between the focal and members of our natural environment. Keeping the price of our token as a motivator for our representative holders. We must achieve our goal of providing a safe environment for our customers. We have no reservations about reaching an agreement on improvements to our understanding that will help our community, particularly homeless people in critical need of support. We do not want to see the market manipulated in any way. We are constantly looking for innovative methods to improve the lives of homeless people because we think that More Is Possible. In a variety of locations, we aim to provide a haven, permanent housing, and supportive services to persons experiencing chronic homelessness.
MEXC는 전 세계 천만 명 이상의 사용자가 신뢰하는 선도적인 암호화폐 거래소입니다. 가장 다양한 토큰 선택, 가장 빠른 토큰 상장, 시장에서 가장 낮은 거래 수수료를 제공하는 거래소로 유명합니다. 지금 MEXC에 가입하여 업계 최고 수준의 유동성과 가장 경쟁력 있는 수수료를 경험해 보세요!
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.
