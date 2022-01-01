Astra DAO (ASTRADAO) 토크노믹스
What is the project about? Astra DAO is a decentralized and non-custodial automated crypto asset allocator built on Ethereum. Astra DAO provides convenient and practical access to crypto-oriented investment strategies. Astra DAO’s use case includes providing various investment products/indices, participation units marketplace, user staking, harvesting investment strategies profits, zero-fees user participation model, and an improvement culture using the DAO-managed Treasury.
What makes your project unique? Researching and identifying profitable crypto assets is difficult for investors due to a lack of time and resources. And also, building a diversified crypto portfolio is complicated and expensive for investors. We are solving this by providing a decentralized index platform that encourages sustainable returns through active participation, governance, and management of value aggregation to all participants.
History of your project. Launched VI - August 2022 with the following: ●Adding new custom products by users (creators) ●Staking score ●Adding human-managed products (investment managers) ●Exit fees progressive reduction mechanism ●Staking and Lockup vault ●Staking cooldown period ●iTokens staking ●Liquidity mining and Rewards system ●Loyalty appreciation (ranks + unlockable benefits) paired with staking score ●Governance forum ●Audit Launched V2 - May 2023 with the following: Chainanalysis KYT address blocking of wallets ● Gasless Voting ● Fix Stake and Restake functionality issue ● Reductio
What’s next for your project? Ensuring we implement our user acquisition and marketing plans.
What can your token be used for?
*Utilities Access *Mean of Reward *Development fund *Treasury Reserve *Voting and Voting Power *Staking
Astra DAO (ASTRADAO) 토크노믹스 및 가격 분석
시가총액, 공급량, FDV, 가격 내역 등 Astra DAO (ASTRADAO)의 주요 토크노믹스 및 가격 데이터를 살펴보세요. 토큰의 현재 가치와 시장 포지션을 한눈에 파악할 수 있습니다.
Astra DAO (ASTRADAO) 토크노믹스: 주요 지표 설명 및 사용 사례
Astra DAO (ASTRADAO) 토크노믹스의 장기적인 가치, 지속가능성, 잠재력을 분석하는 데 필수적입니다.
주요 지표 및 계산 방법:
총 공급량:
생성되었거나 생성될 ASTRADAO 토큰의 최대 개수입니다.
유통량:
현재 시중에 거래되고 있는 토큰 및 대중이 보유한 토큰량입니다.
최대 공급량:
ASTRADAO 토큰의 총 수량에 대한 상한입니다.
FDV (완전희석가치평가):
현재 가격 × 최대 공급량으로 계산되며, 모든 토큰이 유통되는 경우 총 시가총액을 예상합니다.
인플레이션율:
새로운 토큰이 얼마나 빨리 도입되는지를 반영하며, 희소성과 장기적인 가격 변동에 영향을 줍니다.
이러한 지표가 트레이더에게 중요한 이유는 무엇입니까?
높은 유통량 = 유동성이 더 높습니다.
제한된 최대 공급량 + 낮은 인플레이션 = 장기적인 가격 상승 가능성.
투명한 토큰 분배 = 프로젝트에 대한 신뢰도를 높이고 중앙 집중식 제어의 위험을 낮춥니다.
높은 FDV 및 현재 시가총액이 낮은 경우 = 고평가 신호일 수 있습니다.
이제 ASTRADAO의 토크노믹스를 이해하셨으니, ASTRADAO 토큰의 실시간 가격을 살펴보세요!
