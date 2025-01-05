Ash Token 가격 (ASH)
오늘 Ash Token (ASH)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. ASH에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Ash Token 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 141.02 USD
- Ash Token의 당일 가격 변동 -0.24%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 ASH에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 ASH 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Ash Token에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Ash Token에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 Ash Token에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Ash Token에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|-0.24%
|30일
|$ 0
|+8.47%
|60일
|$ 0
|+12.13%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Ash Token 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+0.06%
-0.24%
+5.90%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
"There are between 2 million and 10 million living species on our planet today. Between 10,000 and 100,000 are becoming extinct each year, mostly due to human-induced changes to the environment. The area of primary forest worldwide has decreased by over 80 million hectares since 1990, a surface with the approximate combined area of Germany and France. 91% of the world’s human and animal population is exposed to unhealthy levels of pollution. If the rate of global warming, primarily caused by human-induced emissions of heat-trapping gasses, continues to rise along its current trajectory by the end of the century, we could very well be struggling to survive in a world raked by intense hurricanes, alternating droughts and floods, and cut-throat competition for food, water, and natural resources. The ASH Token is a platform for funding sustainable business initiatives that aim to eliminate pollution from the global environment and drive the adoption of cleaner energy sources. It is a governance and utility token that empowers holders to decide how the funds raised from the token sale and transaction fees are used to fund environmentally conscious companies and technologies that have a global impact. The ASH Token is owned by the entity called the Ash Environmental DAO, which is registered in the State of Wyoming, USA with ID number 2021-001064366. The DAO is a network of ASH Token holders with no central governing body, but a set of rules encoded on the blockchain. Companies with green technologies which get funded by the ASH Token will be required to distribute 10-20% of their net profit to the token holders by buying back equivalent amounts of tokens and holding for 5-years"
